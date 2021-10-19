Log in
Wellsboro, Pennsylvania Named a Bird Town by The National Audubon Society

10/19/2021 | 08:44am EDT
Wildlife enthusiasts invited to observe bald eagles, hawks, herons, yellow warblers and more

The town of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania has been named a Bird Town by The Pennsylvania Division of the National Audubon Society, a non-profit environmental organization dedicated to the conservation of birds and their habitats. Minutes from the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, Wellsboro invites nature enthusiasts to visit and observe the diverse birds of the region, which include bald eagles, Cooper's hawks, sharp-shinned hawks, great blue herons, yellow warblers, and more.

The working partnership between Wellsboro and the National Audubon Society promotes conservation and community-based actions to create a sustainable environment for both birds and people. To be designated a Bird Town, Wellsboro met eleven of fifteen criteria, which included establishing an environmental advisory board, maintaining a park system with a natural habitat for birds, and implementing environmental education programs.

“Through the support of the National Audubon Society, bird watchers now have the ability to learn extensively about birds while exploring the Pine Creek Rail Trail and the Muck/Marsh Creek. These areas allow visitors to observe birds in their natural habitat,” says Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga. “Wellsboro’s close proximity to Tioga State Forest, Pine Creek Gorge and Cherry Springs State Park offers visitors an abundance of opportunities to explore Pennsylvania’s rich landscapes, dark skies and observe birds unique to the region.”

The designation as a Bird Town ensures that Wellsboro will continue to be an ideal location for observing birds. Wellsboro encourages birders to contact the visitor’s bureau at 570-724-0635 to assist in planning memorable trips and providing contact information for local bird experts.

To learn more about Wellsboro’s birding opportunities, visit: https://www.visitpottertioga.com/explore/recreation-in-potter-and-tioga-county/birding.

About Visit Potter-Tioga

Launched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.


© Business Wire 2021
