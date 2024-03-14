March 14 (Reuters) - Welsh Water will pay 39.4 million pounds ($50.5 million) to benefit its customers after an investigation found the UK water utility misled customers and regulators on its performance on leakage and consumption data, Ofwat said on Thursday.

The water regulator for England and Wales said its investigation that started in May 2023 found evidence of a "significant failure of governance and management oversight" that led to the water company misreporting its leakage and performance figures.

Welsh Water said in a statement that it had made changes to its processes and operational structures to address the issues identified.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The water industry in England and Wales, which was privatised in 1989, has come under intense public, political and regulatory scrutiny over the condition of infrastructure and dumping of raw sewage that has dirtied rivers and beaches in the country, which is expected to hold a general election this year.

Welsh Water, which supplies drinking water and wastewater services to most of Wales, will also have to address its poor performance and commit to invest more money into its infrastructure. BY THE NUMBERS

Welsh Water will have to provide 39.4 million pounds in redressal for customers to compensate them for its failures, including 15 million pounds of costs that will be absorbed by the utility, rather than passed on to customers, Ofwat said. KEY QUOTES

"For five years, Welsh Water misled customers and regulators on its record of tackling leakage and saving water. It is simply indefensible," Ofwat CEO David Black said in a statement.

"Today's announcement puts the industry on notice that we have the resources and will act when companies fail to meet their obligations to customers," Black added.

"We are very sorry that this happened," Welsh Water CEO Pete Perry said. WHAT'S NEXT

Welsh Water has already announced 15 million pounds of payment, with another 9.4 million pounds to follow, which will lower bills for customers. ($1 = 0.7809 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Rashmi Aich)