Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Welsh Water trial hybrid generator in Rhymney

12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Welsh Water trial hybrid generator in Rhymney

3 December 2021

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water are investing £10 million in the Rhymney Valley to upgrade the water network.

In addition to this work the company are trialling a hybrid generator at one of their site compounds with the aim to generate an emission free site.

The hybrid generator - which uses Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and batteries - is currently being used to power the offices, drying rooms and toilets at one of the project's largest site compounds.

The use of a state-of-the-art battery alongside a generator to power the compound has allowed the company to reduce the generator size and run time by 55%. This means that for an average of 12 and a half hours each day, the site is running off battery power alone, creating a silent and emission free site.

Alexander Herridge, Carbon Manager at Welsh Water, said: "With each small change, we can make a positive impact to our environment. The hybrid generator in Rhymney has helped save more than 7,500 litres of fuel over a two-month period, reducing carbon emissions that would normally have been generated from the site by 19 tonnes. We'll continue to work closely with our contract partners to reduce the emissions generated which will help manage the effects of climate changes and reduce our carbon footprint."

Welsh Water, which serves over three million people across most of Wales and some adjoining parts of England, relies heavily on energy to deliver its essential services. It currently generates 23% of its own energy needs through wind, hydro, solar and advanced anaerobic digestion (AAD) with the rest procured from 100% renewable energy resources.

Advancements like like the hybrid generator form part of the not-for-profit company's commitment to deliver net zero carbon emissions by 2040, and to reduce total carbon emissions by 90% by 2030. To transform water and wastewater services, the company has set aside a record budget of over £80 million for research and innovation over the next five years.

Disclaimer

D&#373;r Cymru Welsh Water published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:30aNew contract on MARS
AQ
05:29aRussia files court cases for fines on annual turnover of Google, Meta
RE
05:26aShell wins court case to start seismic surveys offshore South Africa
RE
05:22a03.12.2021 : Notice to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in Auriant Mining AB (publ.)  Read more
PU
05:22aPGS : Awarded Significant 4D Survey in Brazil
PU
05:22aENEL S P A : X and Policlinico A. Gemelli launch Smart Axistance e-Well, the telemedicine solution for companies that adds innovation to the classical check up
PU
05:22aMURRAY & ROBERTS : Results of the 2021 AGM
PU
05:22aPress Release On Direct FX Intervention (2021-56)
PU
05:22aDashboard of High-Frequency Indicators
PU
05:22aFirm expectations and economic activity
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities attempt rebound despite Omicron and Fed tightening bets
2DIDI PLANS TO COMPLETE DUAL PRIMARY LISTING IN HONG KONG IN NEXT THREE ..
3ECB's Knot: high inflation could warrant rate hike in 2023
4Omicron may throw wrench in companies' plans to return to office
5UK Regulator Won't Refer Thermo Fisher's Acquisition of PPD for Further..

HOT NEWS