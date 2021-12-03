Welsh Water trial hybrid generator in Rhymney

In addition to this work the company are trialling a hybrid generator at one of their site compounds with the aim to generate an emission free site.

The hybrid generator - which uses Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and batteries - is currently being used to power the offices, drying rooms and toilets at one of the project's largest site compounds.

The use of a state-of-the-art battery alongside a generator to power the compound has allowed the company to reduce the generator size and run time by 55%. This means that for an average of 12 and a half hours each day, the site is running off battery power alone, creating a silent and emission free site.

Alexander Herridge, Carbon Manager at Welsh Water, said: "With each small change, we can make a positive impact to our environment. The hybrid generator in Rhymney has helped save more than 7,500 litres of fuel over a two-month period, reducing carbon emissions that would normally have been generated from the site by 19 tonnes. We'll continue to work closely with our contract partners to reduce the emissions generated which will help manage the effects of climate changes and reduce our carbon footprint."

Welsh Water, which serves over three million people across most of Wales and some adjoining parts of England, relies heavily on energy to deliver its essential services. It currently generates 23% of its own energy needs through wind, hydro, solar and advanced anaerobic digestion (AAD) with the rest procured from 100% renewable energy resources.

Advancements like like the hybrid generator form part of the not-for-profit company's commitment to deliver net zero carbon emissions by 2040, and to reduce total carbon emissions by 90% by 2030. To transform water and wastewater services, the company has set aside a record budget of over £80 million for research and innovation over the next five years.