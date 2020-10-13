Log in
Wesley Financial Group Selects First College Scholarship Recipients

10/13/2020

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Financial Group LLC, which specializes in helping clients successfully cancel timeshare agreements, is proud to announce five winners of its newly-created Scholarship Program. They are:

• Anjana Biswa, a Health & Human Physiology Major at the University of Iowa

• Katherine Blank, a Neuroscience major at Agnes Scott College

• Jonathon Garrison, a Finance major at the University of Central Florida

• Mohamud Abdi, a Business Administration major at Winona State University

• Marcia Phan, a Finance major at the University of Central Florida

The Wesley Financial Group Scholarship Program was announced earlier this year to provide five students with scholarships valued at $2,000 each. These were specifically created for college and university students in the U.S. who have lost a parent or who are having to face the financial strain of higher education on their own. 

Chuck McDowell, founder, and CEO of Wesley Financial Group understands how difficult it is for many post-secondary students in the current economic climate, with tuitions rising and student debt hitting record levels. He also knows that finances can be especially tough for single-parent households, as McDowell himself experienced this after losing his wife and mother of his two boys. He was raised by a single mother himself and knows firsthand the barriers that come with a single income.

“I was fortunate to have people in my life who were able to lend a hand to help me through the tough times,” he said. “We are so happy to be able to provide assistance to these great young people so that they, like me, can pursue their dreams. We appreciate everyone who took the time to apply and share their stories.”

As part of their submissions, applicants were asked to write a 500-word essay detailing their path of study, future career goals, and how a scholarship would help them succeed. Wesley Financial Group plans to continue this scholarship program and encourages past applicants and others to regularly check the scholarship website for future scholarship programs. For more information on future opportunities, please visit: wesleyfinancialgroupscholarship.com.

About Wesley Financial Group, LLC

Wesley Financial Group, LLC’s CEO Chuck McDowell successfully fought against the largest timeshare company in federal court for the right to help timeshare owners that feel they have been misled. With decades of experience in the timeshare and timeshare cancellation industry, Wesley Financial Group, LLC has successfully eliminated millions of dollars in timeshare debt for its clients. The organization believes that if you feel you have been lied to, misled, or pressured into buying your timeshare, you have the right to get rid of your timeshare.

For more information, visit: timesharecancellations.com.

Mike Alday
WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP
615-791-1535 ext. 122
mike@aldaypr.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

