West Africa's BCEAO central bank shuts down Niger branches after coup

Today at 12:43 pm Share

DAKAR (Reuters) - West Africa's regional central bank, the BCEAO, said on Tuesday it had shut down its branches in Niger due to risks to operations following last week's military coup.

(Reporting by Ngouda Dione; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alison Williams)