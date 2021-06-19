West African regional bloc adopts new plan to launch single currency in 2027

ACCRA, June 19 (Reuters) - A group of fifteen West African
countries have adopted a new road map to launch a single
currency in 2027 after its previous plans were derailed by the
coronavirus pandemic.
The new road map was agreed by heads of state of the
Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Jean-Claude
Kassi Brou, president of the ECOWAS Commission, told a news
conference after a summit of the leaders in Ghana on Saturday
The countries hope a single currency will help to boost
trade and economic growth
"Due to the shock of the pandemic, the heads of state had
decided to suspend the implementation of the convergence pact in
2020-2021" Brou said.
"We have a new road map and a new convergence pact that will
cover the period between 2022-2026, and 2027 being the launch of
the Eco," he said, referring to the name of the new currency.
Nigeria, the largest economy in West Africa, currently
operates a managed float for its currency, while eight others
including top cocoa producer Ivory Coast, use the France-backed
CFA, pegged to the euro.
(Reporting by Christian Akorlie
Writing by Bate Felix
Editing by Mark Potter)