West Bank and Gaza Electricity Sector Performance Improvement Project - P148600

02/25/2021 | 01:34am EST
The development objective of the Electricity Sector Performance Improvement Project for West Bank and Gaza is to enhance the energy sector's institutional capacity, improve efficiency of the distribution system in targeted areas, and pilot a new business model for solar energy service delivery in Gaza. The project comprises of four components. The first component is strengthening the capacity of Palestinian electricity sector institutions: Palestinian...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
