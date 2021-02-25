West Bank and Gaza Electricity Sector Performance Improvement Project - P148600

The development objective of the Electricity Sector Performance Improvement Project for West Bank and Gaza is to enhance the energy sector's institutional capacity, improve efficiency of the distribution system in targeted areas, and pilot a new business model for solar energy service delivery in Gaza. The project comprises of four components. The first component is strengthening the capacity of Palestinian electricity sector institutions: Palestinian...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More