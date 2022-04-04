West Virginia says J&J, drugmakers created 'tsunami' of opioid addiction

April 4 (Reuters) - West Virginia's attorney general on
Monday urged a judge to hold Johnson & Johnson, Teva
Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, and AbbVie Inc's
Allergen liable for causing a "tsunami" of opioid
addiction in the state.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said during his opening
statement in Kanawha County Circuit Court that opioid addiction
has affected the state's police forces, hospitals, foster care
system and jails, with effects that will linger for more than a
generation.
"This epidemic has impacted virtually all of West Virginia,"
Morrissey said. "Our lawsuit speaks for all West Virginians who
have suffered due to the defendants' unlawful, callous and
destructive conduct."
West Virginia has been hard hit by the epidemic, with a per
capita opioid mortality rate nearly three times the national
average in 2020, according to data from the National Center for
Health Statistics.
J&J and the three largest U.S. drug distributors -
AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and
McKesson Corp - have reached nationwide settlements
worth $26 billion to resolve state and local government opioid
claims. West Virginia was one of five states that did not sign
on to the J&J portion of that settlement.
West Virginia has accused the drug manufacturers of creating
a "public nuisance" by deceiving prescribers about the risks of
opioid painkillers and of violating the state’s Consumer Credit
and Protection Act.
The companies' marketing efforts caused opioids to become a
common treatment for chronic pain in West Virginia, which led to
an increase in substance abuse and overdose deaths, according to
West Virginia's complaint.
The companies have denied the allegations.
Morrisey said that he expects the trial before Judge Derek
Swope will take up to two months.
Drugmaker Endo International Plc, which was a
co-defendant in the case, reached a $26 million settlement with
West Virginia on March 30.
More than 3,300 lawsuits have been filed against drugmakers,
distributors and pharmacies over the crisis. There have been a
wave of recent settlements over companies' responsibility for
the opioid epidemic.
Last month, Rhode Island and Florida struck settlements to
resolve opioid litigation on the eve of trials. Rhode Island
reached a deal valued at $107 million with Teva and Allergen and
Florida settled with Teva, CVS Health Corp, Allergan and
Endo for a combined $878 million.
(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth;
Editing by Noeleen Walder and Aurora Ellis and Bill Berkrot)