Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

West must be 'very careful' about Chinese investment, Blinken says

05/06/2021 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
G7 foreign ministers meeting in London

LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the West had to be very careful about the exact nature of Chinese investment in Western economies and think very carefully about investments in strategic assets.

China's spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years is among the most significant geopolitical events of recent history, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union that ended the Cold War.

The West has struggled to come up with an agreed policy on China and has flipflopped over the years from seeing China as a lucrative source of investment - for example in U.S. government bonds - to seeing China as a threat to global stability and avoiding its 5G technology.

Asked by the BBC if the West should pull back from Chinese investment, Blinken said the United States was not trying to hold China back or contain it but that the West wanted to uphold the rules-based international order formed after World War Two.

"I think we have to be very careful about exactly what the nature is of that investment," Blinken told the BBC in an interview when asked about huge amounts of Chinese investment in the West.

"If it is investing in strategic industries, strategic assets that's something that countries need to look at very carefully."

He added though: "Another thing is to say: 'We're not doing any business'. That's not what we're saying."

While China's re-emergence has concerned the West, China was for centuries one of the most influential economies on earth.

Chinese per capita income was higher than that of Europe from the 10th century to early 15th century and it was the world's biggest economy for several centuries thereafter, according to the OECD.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aOffice space provider Workspace sees occupancy level returning this fiscal year
RE
03:30aSouth Africa's rand steadies ahead of U.S. jobs report
RE
03:30aWest must be 'very careful' about Chinese investment, Blinken says
RE
03:27aSouth African miner Gold Fields' first-quarter output edges higher
RE
03:26aBritain's Next raises profit forecast for second time in two months
RE
03:24aAB InBev CEO Brito to step down, North America chief to step in
RE
03:22aMalaysia's central bank keeps key rate steady as new virus cases surge
RE
03:19aEnergy group Total starts production at Angolan oil project
RE
03:15aSuperdry sees 'light at end of tunnel' as returns to growth in Q4
RE
03:11aOil prices rise on drawdown in U.S. crude inventory
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July
2U.S. court authorizes IRS to seek identities of taxpayers who have used cryptocurrency
3CRESCO LABS INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks - sources
4World shares resilient, drugmakers hit by Biden's move on vaccines
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China's Tencent in talks with U.S. to keep gaming investments - sources

HOT NEWS