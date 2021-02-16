Western Alliance to buy mortgage lender AmeriHome for $1 bln

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Western Alliance Bancorp said on
Tuesday it would buy AmeriHome for about $1 billion in an
all-cash deal to strengthen its mortgage business.
AmeriHome had filed for an initial public offering in
October, but did not price its shares.
Mortgage firms have struggled to attract investors to share
offerings despite bumper activity in 2020 as consumers took
advantage of historically low interest rates to refinance
existing home loans.
Earlier this month, mortgage lender loanDepot Inc
cut its IPO size to less than a fifth of what it had originally
planned.
Founded in 2013, AmeriHome has generated positive net income
every month since achieving profitability in February 2015, its
filing in October showed.
Evercore and Guggenheim Securities were the financial
advisers to Western Alliance on the deal, which is expected to
close in the second quarter of 2021. Houlihan Lokey Capital and
Wells Fargo Securities advised AmeriHome.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber and Maju Samuel)