Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. (“XWAMX”) and Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (“XWMFX”) Announce Distributions for September 2020

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. (XWAMX) and Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (XWMFX) announce quarterly distributions for the month of September 2020.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date September 9/23/2020 10/1/2020 10/1/2020

Ticker CUSIP Fund Name Month Amount Type Change from Previous Distribution XWAMX 95790F100 Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. June $10.19 Income ($0.88) XWMFX 95790G108 Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. June $10.14 Income ($3.17)

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Funds’ distributions that has been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2021, after definitive information is available, the Funds will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Funds during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005422/en/