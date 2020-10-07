Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (XWMFX) announced today the final results of its issuer tender offer for up to 2.5% of the outstanding common stock (“Shares”) or 4,949 Shares of the Fund at a price equal to the Fund’s net asset value per Share on the day on which the tender offer expired. As described in the offer, the Fund reserved the right to purchase up to an additional 2% of the Fund’s outstanding Shares without amending or extending the offer (the “Additional Shares”). The Fund’s offer expired on October 2, 2020.

A total of 14,860 Shares were duly tendered and not withdrawn. Because the number of Shares tendered exceeds 4,949 Shares, the tender offer is oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the tender offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, excluding any odd lot transactions and disregarding fractions. Accordingly, on a pro rata basis, including the impact of any Additional Shares purchased but excluding any odd lot transactions and disregarding fractions, approximately 43% of Shares for each stockholder who properly tendered Shares have been accepted for payment. The purchase price of properly tendered Shares is $582.35 per Share, equal to the per Share net asset value as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on October 2, 2020. The Fund expects to transmit payment to purchase the duly tendered and accepted Shares on or about October 6, 2020. Shares that were tendered but not accepted for payment and Shares that were not tendered will remain outstanding.

Any questions about the tender offer can be directed to Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, at (866) 431-2110.

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, the Fund’s manager, became an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and the Fund’s subadvisers, Western Asset Management Company, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd. and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., also became indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources.

