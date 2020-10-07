Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. (XWMFX) announced today the final results of its issuer tender offer for up to 2.5% of the outstanding common stock (“Shares”) or 4,949 Shares of the Fund at a price equal to the Fund’s net asset value per Share on the day on which the tender offer expired. As described in the offer, the Fund reserved the right to purchase up to an additional 2% of the Fund’s outstanding Shares without amending or extending the offer (the “Additional Shares”). The Fund’s offer expired on October 2, 2020.

A total of 14,860 Shares were duly tendered and not withdrawn. Because the number of Shares tendered exceeds 4,949 Shares, the tender offer is oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the tender offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, excluding any odd lot transactions and disregarding fractions. Accordingly, on a pro rata basis, including the impact of any Additional Shares purchased but excluding any odd lot transactions and disregarding fractions, approximately 43% of Shares for each stockholder who properly tendered Shares have been accepted for payment. The purchase price of properly tendered Shares is $582.35 per Share, equal to the per Share net asset value as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on October 2, 2020. The Fund expects to transmit payment to purchase the duly tendered and accepted Shares on or about October 6, 2020. Shares that were tendered but not accepted for payment and Shares that were not tendered will remain outstanding.

Any questions about the tender offer can be directed to Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, at (866) 431-2110.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A PROSPECTUS, CIRCULAR OR REPRESENTATION INTENDED FOR USE IN THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF FUND SHARES. THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS REGARDING PLANS AND EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FUTURE THAT CONSTITUTE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. ALL STATEMENTS OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACT ARE FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF WORDS SUCH AS “MAY,” “WILL,” “EXPECT,” “ANTICIPATE,” “ESTIMATE,” “BELIEVE,” “CONTINUE” OR OTHER SIMILAR WORDS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE FUND’S CURRENT PLANS AND EXPECTATIONS, AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING SUCH RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ARE CONTAINED IN THE FUND’S FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

Western Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, the Fund’s manager, became an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and the Fund’s subadvisers, Western Asset Management Company, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd. and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., also became indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

For more information, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com.

Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

© 2020 Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC

Category: Fund Announcement

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aStar Peak Energy Transition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing October 8, 2020
GL
08:10aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Forecasts business jet usage will recover to 2019 levels by the second half of 2021
AQ
08:10aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Suitcase Hospitality Optimizes Revenue Management with Infor
AQ
08:10aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : and Microsoft Expand Partnership to Simplify Industrial Transformation
AQ
08:10aCOUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Appoints Michelle Brennan to Board of Directors
AQ
08:10aOracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform Now Available
AQ
08:10aUNITEDHEALTH : United Health Foundation and American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation Partner to Promote Physician Well-Being and Reduce Burnout
AQ
08:10aOpenText Announces Support for Alfresco
AQ
08:10aSQUARE ENIX : The gayming awards, world's first lgbtq+ video games awards show, to premiere 24th february 2021 presented by ea games and gayming magazine
AQ
08:10aNXP Launches AI Ethics Initiative
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group