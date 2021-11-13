Western Australia warns of dangerous bushfire near Perth

MELBOURNE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Western Australia's emergency
services issued a bushfire warning on Sunday for an out of
control blaze east of the state capital Perth that was
threatening homes and lives.
"If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place,"
Emergency Western Australia told residents in and around Mokine
in the Shire of Northam, 71 km (44 miles) east of Perth. "Do not
wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly."
Bushfires are an intrinsic part of Australia's environment,
with high temperatures, dry conditions and the combustible
nature of many native plants contributing to fire occurrences.
In the summer of 2019-2020, the country suffered an
unprecedented season when blazes burned more than over 17
million hectares (65,630 square miles), or nearly half the size
of Germany, according to government data.
Thirty-three people died, including nine firefighters.
Australia's eastern states have been hit this weekend by
torrential rains, with emergency services saying on Sunday flood
warnings remained for parts of New South Wales and Victoria
states.
