Western Dental : Promotes Patricia Himpelmann to Senior Vice President, Specialty Services

10/27/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Western Dental, a national leader in dental and orthodontic care, today announced the appointment of Patricia Himpelmann as Senior Vice President, Specialty Services. Reporting to the Executive Vice President, Clinical Care, Ms. Himpelmann is expanding her role to include responsibility for operational support of all dental specialties, including oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics and pediatric dentistry.

Ms. Himpelmann joined Western Dental in 2015 as Vice President of Soft Tissue Management, a role in which she developed a hygiene program and recruited and deployed nearly 150 hygienists across the company. She has also developed and launched key initiatives for dental implants and a variety of other oral health care products and services. Earlier in her career, Ms. Himpelmann launched and led a number of dental product and service initiatives at SmileCare and SmileBrands. Before that, she started and led a sales team at Orapharma to serve dental service organizations.

“Patti is a determined and capable builder and leader who accomplishes whatever she sets out to do,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Dental. “She has significantly expanded the capabilities of our organization to serve patient dental needs, and we are confident that she will bring her considerable skills and knowledge to growing and supporting our capabilities in specialty dentistry as well.”

“Western Dental and its Brident and Vital Smiles affiliates have a noble mission of bringing oral health care to underserved communities and has a great team of clinicians and support staff,” said Ms. Himpelmann. “I am proud to be part of this team and have enjoyed building my career here.”

Ms. Himpelmann has a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from California State University, Fullerton.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care, serving approximately 3 million patient visits annually in 325 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

© Business Wire 2020

