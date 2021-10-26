Western Dental and NFL Alumni Association Team Up with Walgreens to Provide Free COVID Vaccinations

Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, and the NFL Alumni Association-Southern California Chapter have teamed up with Walgreens to provide free COVID vaccinations to anyone 12 years and older at a Halloween-themed “COVID Awareness Event.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 30, from 11 am to 3 pm in the parking lot of the Western Dental office at 3561 W. Century Blvd. in Inglewood. Walgreens pharmacists will be on site to administer free COVID vaccines. Free flu shots will also be provided. The public is welcome, and there is no charge for the event.

“Keeping our patients and staff members safe has always been a high priority for us as we all work together to stop the spread of COVID,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer at Western Dental. “Events like this are an important part of the fight against the pandemic.”

James Washington, President of the Southern California NFL Alumni Association and a two-time Super Bowl champion as a defensive back with the Dallas Cowboys, will be on site to support the vaccination initiative and sign autographs.

“Western Dental has been an ideal partner in supporting the Southern California community,” said Mr. Washington. “We’re glad to be able to sponsor this vaccination event, so important to the health and well-being of families and children.”

The National Football League Alumni is the oldest, most well-known retired player organization in professional sports. Membership includes retired players, coaches, front office executives, spouses and cheerleaders. The Association offers a variety of medical, financial, educational, and social programs to its members and their families.

Western Dental is a preferred dental provider for all of the Southern California Alumni Chapter’s members and provides dental services to NFL alumni players and their families, including orthodontics, dental implants, crowns and restorations, and pediatric dentistry. Western Dental is also a partner of the NFL Alumni’s Caring for Kids charity, which raises money and recruits volunteers for youth-related causes.

“The NFL Alumni has been a great community partner in many philanthropic activities, and we are grateful to Walgreens for providing its services and the vaccines free of charge,” said Edwin Rivera, Vice-President, Community Engagement and Strategic Alliances.

During the event, families can also participate in family-friendly Halloween activities, hear live music and enter a raffle to win a prizes and gift cards to local restaurants. Free Northgate gift cards will be given to the first 25 people to receive a COVID vaccine.

“Walgreens is excited to join forces with Western Dental and the NFL Alumni for this event,” said Donovan Tran, Pharm.D., Healthcare Supervisor, Pharmacy and Retail Operations for Walgreens. “More people are choosing to be vaccinated, and hosting vaccination events like these make it as easy as possible.”

For more information about the event or to schedule an appointment, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care, serving more than 2.5 million patient visits annually in 343 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.” All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

ABOUT THE NFL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION-SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CHAPTER

The NFL Alumni Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1967 and composed of former National Football League (NFL) players, coaches, team staff members and associate members who work voluntarily to raise funds for youth-oriented causes and engage in hands-on service to foster the development of "youth through sports and sports through youth.”

ABOUT WALGREENS

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026006082/en/