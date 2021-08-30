Log in
Western Dermatology Consultants Adds New Dermatologist

08/30/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skin is constantly subjected to the aging process, as well as exposed to sunlight, pollution, chemicals, toxins, weather changes, gravity, and other external stressors throughout our daily lives. Dermatologists can help patients to keep their skin healthy amid the constant barrage, as well as prevent premature signs of aging with customized treatments that are designed for specific skin types and concerns. Western Dermatology Consultants, one of the top-rated providers of medical and cosmetic dermatology services in Albuquerque, is pleased to expand its ability to help patients by welcoming a new physician who joined the practice in July. Dermatologist Dr. Catherine N. Tchanque-Fossuo is now part of the trusted team of board-certified and experienced physicians, medical assistants, nurses, and aestheticians.

Western Dermatology Consultants provides an extensive selection of aesthetic treatments for anti-aging and beautification in New Mexico. These options include minimally invasive injectables, lasers and light-based treatments, skin rejuvenation treatments, hair removal, body sculpting, and more. The Western Dermatology team also offers diagnosis, advice, and treatments for thousands of medical conditions that affect the health and appearance of the skin, such as skin cancer, acne, and chronic dryness. While many inflammatory conditions can’t be completely cured, the team can provide tips on how to manage symptoms and prevent flare-ups.

Dr. Tchanque-Fossuo brings a wealth of knowledge on skincare to Western Dermatology Consultants. A graduate of the University of Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris, France, Dr. Tchanque-Fossuo later went on to earn a master of science degree in toxicology from American University and received her doctor of medicine degree from Michigan State University. Before joining Western Dermatology Consultants, she completed comprehensive training in a range of facets of dermatology, including cosmetic dermatology, laser treatments, and dermatologic surgery at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, where she recently finished her dermatology residency.

Starting in July, Dr. Tchanque-Fossuo began offering advanced skin treatments for adult and pediatric patients from Albuquerque and surrounding areas with a caring, professional approach. She specializes in general and procedural dermatology. In her free time, she likes cooking, golfing, playing tennis, fishing, and spending time with her family.

Learn more about the benefits of medical and cosmetic dermatology from Albuquerque’s Western Dermatology Consultants. Call 505-855-9267 or submit a contact form to make an appointment if you’d like meet with Dr. Catherine N. Tchanque-Fossuo.


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS