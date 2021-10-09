Log in
Western Imperial Medical University, Antigua : to Provide Free Medical Education Across the Globe, announced by Mr. Gaston Browne - the Prime Minister of Antigua

10/09/2021 | 02:31am EDT
The Western Imperial Medical University, Antigua (WIMU) shall Provide Free Medical Education Across the Globe, to combat the shortage of Doctors, Nurses and other healthcare professionals due to the global pandemic of COVID 19. This was announced today by Mr. Gaston Browne - the Prime Minister of Antigua in a glittering function to mark the opening ceremony of the University.

WIMU is attempting to combat the daunting barrier that exists in the field of quality international medical education, including the MBBS / MD degrees. In keeping with the publicly maintained Universities in Europe, it is the goal of WIMU to make financial access to the discipline of medicine easier for one and all.

With a plan to bypass the exorbitant capital required to pursue medicine as a career, Western Imperial Medical University is going to waive its tuition fees for all students. The aim is to democratize the reach of knowledge, and prevent it from being concentrated in the hands of the rich few.

The advent of COVID 19 put this particular plan in motion. The pandemic's arrival put an already precariously positioned global economy into a tizzy. Livelihoods were lost, and the process of education was heavily compromised for both students and teachers. The Prime Minister of Antigua, having recognised the need for swift affirmative action, has lauded this path breaking effort by the Western Imperial Medical University.

Along with making access to medical education affordable, Western Imperial Medical University harbours the vision of teaching every aspect of the discipline with love and detail. Its diverse group of students are to be competently trained in medicine, clinical practice, research, and patient care while residing in a well-maintained air conditioned and amenity filled campus in Antigua.

With its efforts in the medical education sector, WIMU is looking forward to a more holistic and affordable education model, without a compromise in the quality of service provided. Here's hoping for the success of its innovative approach.


