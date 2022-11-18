Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Western New York eyes weekend deluge of lake-effect snow

11/18/2022 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Residents brace for snowstorm in Buffalo, New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) - Parts of Western New York state woke up on Friday to nearly 2 feet (0.6 meter) of "lake effect" snow, about half of the total accumulations that forecasters say squalls blowing in from Lake Erie could dump on Buffalo and other cities this weekend.

The squalls could persist through Sunday, creating sporadicbursts of intense snowfall along narrow bands that could amount to 4-1/2 feet (1.4 meters) of snow in some locations.

By Friday, the accumulating deep snow had knocked out power to some customers, forced the closure of segments of the New York Thruway and triggered flight cancellations at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The prospect of up to 4-1/2 feet of powder on the ground by Sunday prompted the National Football League to move the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit.

As of early Friday, road travel bans remained in effect for much of the central part of Erie County.

Officials lifted road restrictions, at least temporarily, and instead issued travel advisories in the northern and southern parts of the county, including Buffalo, where about a foot of snow had fallen. Buffalo is New York state's second most populous city with some 278,000 residents

Nearly 6,500 customers were without power in the Buffalo area as of Friday morning, according to Poweroutage.us.

"What we are talking about is a major, major storm," NewYork Governor Kathy Hochul, said on Thursday, a day after shedeclared a state of emergency in the Buffalo area.

The Buffalo Public Schools district, the state's second-largest serving 32,000 students, canceled all classes and closed offices on Friday.

The storm developed as temperatures for the region, andmuch of the northern United States, plunged 10 to 20 degreesFahrenheit below average for this time of year, said Rich Otto,a Storm Prediction Center meteorologist in College Park,Maryland.

Although the winter season does not officially begin foranother five weeks, the National Weather Service posted winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories and lake-effect snow warnings across all western New York areas downwind of the Great Lakes.

The weather service said 1 feet to 2 feet (0.3 to 0.6 meter) of snow was expected to pile up in many locations through Sunday, with maximum accumulations likely to exceed 4 feet (1.2 meters) in or near Buffalo, which lies at the eastern end of Lake Erie.

Those amounts of snowfall are not uncommon for western New York in November, when the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes can mix with frigid air in the upper atmosphere dropping down from the Arctic, the weather service said.

While the storm was not expected to break weather records,weather service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said it could rank in the top five snow accumulations over the last 20 years.

In November 2014, an epic barrage of lake-effect snowdeposited more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) of powder east of Buffalo but dropped just a few inches of snow a few miles to the north, according to the weather service, illustrating the highly localized nature of the phenomenon.

(Reporting by Lindsay DeDario; writing by Tyler Clifford; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Lindsay DeDario


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:05aFrom COP27 to Portugal, Brazil's Lula on mission to improve foreign ties
RE
11:01aIMF revises Nigeria 2022 growth forecast down to 3%
RE
10:55aU.S. sanctions actions target Russian involvement in Guatemala's mining sector
RE
10:53aLufthansa still interested in buying into ITA Airways
RE
10:52aEighty countries sign declaration to curb bombing in urban areas
RE
10:51aHakeem Jeffries launches bid to lead U.S. House Democrats
RE
10:44aWestern New York eyes weekend deluge of lake-effect snow
RE
10:41aCOVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC
RE
10:39aFrench regulator to decide on EDF nationalisation offer from Tuesday - sources
RE
10:38aFrom Pacific to Red Sea: climate court action gathers wave of support
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy, Pfizer..
3Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
4TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share
5Zurich Insurance to begin share buyback program on Nov. 21

HOT NEWS