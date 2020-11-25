Western Selection Plc - Investment Update

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the “Company”)

Investment Update

Western Selection PLC announces the following investment update in relation to questions received from shareholders for the Company’s AGM held on 25th November 2020:

As announced on 29 September 2020 the Company sold its entire shareholding in Brand Architekts Group Plc. This disposal realised £1,424,265. There have been no other disposals of, or additional investments into, either new or existing strategic investments during the period from 1 July 2020 to 25th November 2020.

The Company has also made multiple small investments in international blue chip equities during the period from 1st July 2020 to 25th November 2020 in order to generate a yield.

The directors continue to monitor the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and welcome the positive developments regarding potential vaccines and the effect this has had on global financial markets.

