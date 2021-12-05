Western companies are blind to Ugandan investments - President Museveni

KYANKWANZI, Uganda, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese private
investment in Uganda is growing while Westerners are losing
appetite to put money to work in the country, President Yoweri
Museveni told Reuters, pledging to step up efforts to tackle
corruption that have made slow progress.
Museveni, in power since 1986 and one of Africa's
longest-serving leaders, said Uganda was working to sign a
number of deals with Chinese private sector lenders in sectors
such as agro- and fertilizer-processing, minerals processing and
textiles.
"The Western companies have lost their spectacles; they no
longer have the eyes to see opportunities. But the Chinese see
opportunities, and they come, and they are knocking, they are
coming very vigorously," Museveni told Reuters. "But (Western
companies) are saturated with wealth. They are not bothered."
Chinese state entities and private-sector firms have long
been a driving force of investment in Africa https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/african-nations-mend-make-do-china-tightens-belt-road-2021-11-22,
lending countries on the continent hundreds of billions of
dollars as part of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI).
According to the Uganda Investment Authority, the country
ranked third in Africa on foreign direct investment (FDI) from
China in recent years.
The ties have not been without conflict, however.
A parliamentary probe in October concluded that China had
imposed onerous conditions on a $200 million loan to Kampala,
including the potential forfeiture of the east African country's
sole international airport.
Museveni flatly denied using the airport as collateral.
"I don't remember mortgaging the airport for anything,"
Museveni said, adding Kampala would pay what it owed to China.
"There is no problem, they will be paid."
Museveni's administration, seeking to finance its
infrastructure construction programme and shore up political
support, has secured large credit lines from China https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-uganda-debt-idUSKBN2AB1BU
over the last decade.
Differences over the terms of the contract were also the
reason why Kampala had not yet secured a deal with Beijing on
the 1,000-km (620 miles) super-fast rail link from Kenya's port
of Mombasa to Uganda, though talks were still ongoing, the
president said.
FAITH AGAINST CORRUPTION
Talking about the fight against corruption, Museveni
acknowledged more effort was needed. Transparency International
ranked Uganda 142 out of 179 in its 2020 corruption perceptions
index.
"We are still fighting. I wouldn't boast that we have
improved - initially we weren't really concentrating much on
corruption," the 77-year-old said, adding the battle against
graft was one of his main priorities for his current and sixth
term as president.
His administration was focusing on recruiting from faith
groups, of which the country had plenty, to have enough manpower
to fight that war on corruption and would provide an assessment
of progress on the issue in two years time, he said.
"That is our struggle: to get clean people to implement -
otherwise the laws are there, the institutions are there,"
Museveni said.
Speaking about the Nov. 16 bombings in Kampala, which killed
three people and were blamed on the Islamic State-aligned Allied
Democratic Forces (ADF), Museveni said that there was evidence
of coordination from abroad with the men who carried out the
attack.
The blasts in the heart of the capital shocked a nation
known as a bulwark against violent Islamist militants in East
Africa, and prompted Museveni to send 1,700 troops into
neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, where the ADF has
training camps. But Museveni said foreign links stretched beyond
eastern Congo.
"The bombs which they exploded in Kampala recently, we have
some indication that they were coordinating with groups in Kenya
and in Somalia," Museveni said. "Maybe not command and control
but collaboration."
He was coordinating the operation with Congo's president,
Museveni said, but he did not answer a question whether there
was coordination with Rwanda, which also has security interests
in eastern Congo, and which has fought with Ugandan troops there
before.
Uganda said on Friday that its troops sent this week into
eastern Democratic Republic of Congo would stay as long as
needed to defeat Islamist militants.
