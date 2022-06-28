Western countries should give grants to rebuild Ukraine - EIB VP

LISBON, June 28 (Reuters) - Wealthier Western nations should
step in with grants to support Ukraine's post-war rebuild
because loans from global multilateral banks will not be
sufficient to cover the cost, the vice president of the European
Investment Bank (EIB) said on Tuesday.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the U.N. Ocean
Conference in Lisbon, Ricardo Mourinho Felix said money would be
needed to rebuild not only damaged infrastructure but the entire
country.
"This implies an important component of 'grants' that allow
support for the country's reconstruction," he said, adding
Europe should play a "key role".
"But other developed countries - the liberal western
democracies - can and should also contribute to this
reconstruction," said the VP of the European Union's main
lending arm and one of the world's biggest multilateral banks.
"This should imply a 'trust' fund, with country donors whose
grants would be leverage with funding from multilateral banks
and international financial institutions to rebuild the country
as quickly as possible," he added.
He said "at this moment any estimate (of the cost) is
fallible because the war is ongoing, the dimension of the
devastation is not yet known".
"But surely, given the destruction that already exists, we
could be talking about trillions," he said about the
Marshall-like plan, which the EIB is available to fund.
Under the post-World War Two U.S. scheme known as the
Marshall Plan, the United States granted Europe the present-day
equivalent of some $200 billion over four years in economic and
technical assistance.
Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in May that
the economy was expected to contract by 45% this year due to the
Russian invasion, which has destroyed cities and infrastructure
and displaced 11 million people so far.
Mourinho Felix said that "public guarantees" would also be a
"very powerful" instrument as they would support investments and
facilitate credit to flow back to the private sector.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and
Jan Harvey)