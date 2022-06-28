Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Western countries should give grants to rebuild Ukraine - EIB VP

06/28/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISBON, June 28 (Reuters) - Wealthier Western nations should step in with grants to support Ukraine's post-war rebuild because loans from global multilateral banks will not be sufficient to cover the cost, the vice president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Ricardo Mourinho Felix said money would be needed to rebuild not only damaged infrastructure but the entire country.

"This implies an important component of 'grants' that allow support for the country's reconstruction," he said, adding Europe should play a "key role".

"But other developed countries - the liberal western democracies - can and should also contribute to this reconstruction," said the VP of the European Union's main lending arm and one of the world's biggest multilateral banks.

"This should imply a 'trust' fund, with country donors whose grants would be leverage with funding from multilateral banks and international financial institutions to rebuild the country as quickly as possible," he added.

He said "at this moment any estimate (of the cost) is fallible because the war is ongoing, the dimension of the devastation is not yet known".

"But surely, given the destruction that already exists, we could be talking about trillions," he said about the Marshall-like plan, which the EIB is available to fund.

Under the post-World War Two U.S. scheme known as the Marshall Plan, the United States granted Europe the present-day equivalent of some $200 billion over four years in economic and technical assistance.

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in May that the economy was expected to contract by 45% this year due to the Russian invasion, which has destroyed cities and infrastructure and displaced 11 million people so far.

Mourinho Felix said that "public guarantees" would also be a "very powerful" instrument as they would support investments and facilitate credit to flow back to the private sector. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26pTaliban to hold major meeting with representatives from across Afghanistan
RE
12:24pBulgaria expels 70 Russian embassy staff, foreign ministry says
RE
12:24pU.S. accuses five firms in China of supporting Russia's military
RE
12:23pOPEC boosts oil income in 2021, well completions drop
RE
12:19pSerum Institute Of India's Covovax Has Been Approved By India's DCGI For Children Between The Age Group Of 7 & 12 Years - ANI Citing Sources
RE
12:19pSerum institute of india's covovax has been approved by dcgi for…
RE
12:17pLondon police force placed in 'special measures' by watchdog
RE
12:14pTEXAS JUDGE BLOCKS ENFORCEMENT OF PRE-ROE V. WADE ABORTION BAN : clinics' lawyers
RE
12:09pArab states planning rapid wind and solar expansion- report
RE
12:06p'TERRIFYING' : WWF chief hits out at plans to mine the deep sea
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
2Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Morgan Stanley gives a Buy rating
5TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS