Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Western envoys, allies walk out on Lavrov speech to UN rights forum

03/01/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ambassadors and diplomats walk out in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) -More than 100 diplomats from some 40 Western countries and allies including Japan walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the top U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The boycott by envoys from the European Union, the United States, Britain and others left only a few diplomats in the room including Russia's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, who is a former deputy to Lavrov. Envoys from Syria, China and Venezuela were among delegations that stayed.

Lavrov was addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council remotely, after cancelling his visit due to what the Russian mission said on Monday were EU states blocking his flight path.

Neutral Switzerland also imposed financial sanctions on Lavrov on Monday, a measure of the international revulsion over an invasion Russia describes as a "special military operation" aimed at dislodging "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine.

In his speech, Lavrov accused the EU of engaging in a "Russophobic frenzy" by supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine during Moscow's military campaign that began last Thursday.

A Russian armoured column bore down on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday and invasion forces fired rocket barrages into the centre of Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, on the sixth day of Russia's assault on its neighbour.

'SHOW OF SUPPORT'

Among the diplomats who walked out, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod joined Ukraine's ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko behind a large Ukrainian blue and yellow flag.

"It is a remarkable show of support for Ukrainians who are fighting for their independence," Filipenko told reporters.

Filipenko said there had been "massive destruction to civilian infrastructure" in Kharkiv, adding: "The maternity wards are being attacked, civilian residential buildings are being bombed."

Russia denies targeting any civilian sites.

Canada's Joly said: "Minister Lavrov was giving his version, which is false, about what is happening in Ukraine and so that's why we wanted to show a very strong stance together."

Later on Tuesday Canada will petition the International Criminal Court over what Joly said were Russia's "crimes against humanity and war crimes". [L8N2V44MO]

She was referring to the Hague-based court where the office of the ICC prosecutor on Monday said it would seek court approval to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The U.S. envoy to the Human Rights Council, Michele Taylor, said in a statement: "This Russian war of aggression will have profound implications for human rights in Ukraine and Russia, and the leaders of Russia will be held accountable."

(Additional reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber in Moscow; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge and Gareth Jones)

By Stephanie Nebehay


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.62% 99.8 Delayed Quote.11.96%
YRC WORLDWIDE INC. -3.94% 9.01 End-of-day quote.-28.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:47aUDAY KOTAK : BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover resigns after Kotak dispute
RE
08:45aIndia may review IPO plan for Life Insurance Corp amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
RE
08:44aExclusive-Draft IAEA resolution on Ukraine strongly criticises Russian invasion
RE
08:43aShipping giants steer clear of Russia as Western net tightens
RE
08:43aUkraine and global inflation on agenda of Norway's new central bank chief
RE
08:42aHundreds killed in violence in South Sudan between June-Sept 2021, UN says
RE
08:42aExclusive-Draft IAEA resolution on Ukraine strongly criticises Russian invasion
RE
08:40aSenior chinese diplomat wang yi says china appreciates ukraine f…
RE
08:39aBaidu beats quarterly revenue estimates on AI, cloud services
RE
08:39aSenior chinese diplomat wang yi, in call with ukraine counterpar…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Bayer targets return to growth in annual adjusted profit
3Exclusive-Nord Stream 2 owner considers insolvency after pipeline halt,..
4Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
5Analyst recommendations: BAE, Berkshire Hathaway, Coinbase, JPMorgan, L..

HOT NEWS