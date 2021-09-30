Log in
Westhill : Strengthens Executive Team With New Senior Appointments and a Promotion

09/30/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
Westhill, the pioneering, fully digital managed repair company, is adding to its core leadership team with the appointment of Derek Glerum as Vice-President of Operations, and Jenna Kinsman as Senior Director of Insurance Sales. In addition, Westhill has named Ben Kelley, formerly Head of Client Success, as Senior Director of Solutions Development.

Kevin Reilley, Chief Executive Officer of Westhill, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Derek, Jenna and Ben to their new roles, and are grateful to have executives of their caliber on our team. They are passionate about our customers’ needs and I know they are going to make a positive impact on the business.”

Derek is an experienced executive, having held leadership positions at both Alacrity Solutions and Liberty Mutual, with proven success in roles spanning property claims, operations, and project and account management. Derek’s experience will facilitate growth and scalability, enabling Westhill to improve friction points within the claims journey to deliver a best-in-class experience for customers.

“Westhill is a group of talented and motivated individuals with diverse experiences working collaboratively to solve complex problems to ultimately provide peace of mind to customers,” said Glerum.

Jenna has more than 10 years of insurance industry experience, and she joins from Farmers Insurance, where she worked as a property adjuster and then product manager for property specialty lines across six US states. She has deep expertise in underwriting, claims, technology, and insurance workflows.

“I truly believe Westhill’s platform will revolutionize the managed repair industry and will elevate both claims operations and the customer experience,” said Kinsman.

Ben joined Westhill two years ago and is promoted to Senior Director of Solutions Development. He has more than 17 years of experience, starting as an adjuster at Travelers, and then as vendor manager at Chubb. At Westhill, he has played a key role in achieving notable milestones and in forming strategic partnerships with top 10 carriers.

“Over the past two years, I’ve been fortunate to be involved with almost every aspect of growing Westhill,” said Kelley. “With the experience gained, I am excited to focus solely on building value and creating opportunities for our clients to achieve a differentiated solution together.”

About Westhill

Westhill leverages smart technology and intentional transparency connecting property owners and contractors through a digital platform. Visit www.westhillglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2021
