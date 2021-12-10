Westinghouse Awarded Decommissioning Contract in Germany

Westinghouse Electric Company announced it has signed a contract with RWE Nuclear GmbH to dismantle two reactors in the Gundremmingen nuclear facility in Germany.

“This is one of the most technically demanding scopes in the decommissioning of the Gundremmingen site,” said Plant Manager, Dr. Heiko Ringel. “For this reason, we selected Westinghouse as an experienced partner who can efficiently and reliably manage the complexity of the project at the highest level of safety and quality.”

Westinghouse offers the full lifecycle of nuclear power plants from new plant design, plant maintenance and operations all the way through deactivation and decommissioning. The company is a leader in specialized decommissioning of reactors, with the largest number of successfully executed decommissioning scopes over the last decade. This includes the dismantling and safe removal of reactors in Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, Sweden and the United States.

“We appreciate the trust that RWE has placed in Westinghouse to deliver this critical phase of the Gundremmingen decommissioning project,” said Sam Shakir, President of Environmental Services at Westinghouse. “Our decades of hands-on experience and depth of services enable us to reduce risk and deliver confidence when partnering with customers to retire plants and restore landscapes.”

The contract includes several scopes to deliver higher efficiency in execution. This includes dismantling and packaging of the reactor pressure vessels, reactor heads, reactor internals, storage racks, and adjacent concrete shielding structures.

About Westinghouse Electric Company

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About RWE Nuclear GmbH

RWE Nuclear GmbH has encompassed all nuclear energy activities of the RWE Group since early 2018. With more than 1,300 employees, the company is concerned with the operation and operational management of nuclear power plants, as well as directing investments. RWE Nuclear GmbH also secures the post-operation, shutdown and legally prescribed decommissioning process of nuclear power plants, in addition to the proper packing of radioactive waste. Two power plant units in Lingen and Gundremmingen currently provide a capacity of around 2,800 megawatts. The Essen-based company is a wholly owned subsidiary of RWE AG and its operations are managed by RWE Power AG.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005383/en/