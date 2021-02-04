Log in
Westland Insurance Acquires New Brokerage in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

02/04/2021 | 12:00pm EST
SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of a new acquisition, Folgizan Insurance, effective February 1, 2021. Westland’s new retail office, located in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, supports the company’s expansion strategy to serve more communities in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

Folgizan Insurance has been providing insurance products in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, since 1976. Their professional insurance advisors are experts in residential, auto, travel, farm, and commercial insurance services.

Westland Insurance is excited to welcome this agency to the organization. With this acquisition, Westland will be adding 15 employees in Saskatchewan. Post-acquisition, Westland will have 160 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of 160 locations and 1,700 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

Media Contact:
Westland Insurance Group Ltd.
Cari Watson, SVP, Marketing & Customer Experience
Phone: 604-543-7788
mediainquiry@westlandinsurance.ca
www.westlandinsurance.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
