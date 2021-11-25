Westland Insurance Strikes Partnership to Help Bring “Sunflower” Project to Life, Supporting Vulnerable Women and Children

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance has signed a two-year partnership agreement with Adsum for Women and Children, a Halifax-based organization that provides critical shelter, housing and support services to vulnerable women and children.



A key aspect of the partnership is a funding commitment by Westland of $50,000 over two years to support construction, enhancement, and equipping the Sunflower housing development - a project created specifically for women and gender expansive people. The development will include construction of 25 homes for those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Adsum currently shelters as many as 120 people each day and houses more than 300 people over the course of a year, most of whom are women and single mothers. Hundreds more use Adsum services and support, often related to their basic needs for safe and affordable housing, food, clothing and connection.

“This year, Westland Insurance established the Amplifying Communities initiative to continue a longstanding tradition of commitment to the people and communities we are proud to serve,” said Cari Watson of Westland Insurance. “Adsum epitomizes the kind of partnership we are seeking because they play such a critical role in supporting those who are most vulnerable to homelessness and unstable housing. Westland is so pleased to be supporting their efforts.”

Westland staff will be dedicating four days of volunteer service to assist with painting and other build activities in conjunction with the Sunflower project. The insurance brokerage is also supporting the Adsum Coats for Kids campaign that is focused on ensuring vulnerable children and youth have access to warm winter clothing.

“Women’s homelessness is directly related to their disproportionate experience of poverty, systemic discrimination, gender inequality, and violence,” said Kathy McNab, Fund Development and Communications Officer with Adsum for Women and Children. “It is truly unfortunate that our supports are so desperately needed and so often at or near capacity. However, we are also thankful for Westland Insurance extending its hand in partnership which enables us to increase our system of support to this vulnerable population.”

Westland Insurance’s Amplifying Communities Fund makes $1 Million available in 2021 to support community projects and initiatives across the country. Today’s funding announcement with Adsum follows a one-year, $150,000 national partnership announcement with Habitat for Humanity Canada, which includes a matching gift of $50,000 for Habitat Canada’s critically important holiday campaign.

For every donation to Habitat Canada from through December 31, Westland Insurance will match donations to a maximum of $50,000, directly supporting more communities in need of affordable housing across Canada. For details about the Westland Insurance Amplifying Communities initiative, visit: westlandinsurance.ca/communities

About Adsum for Women and Children:

Adsum for Women and Children has a long history of working with marginalized individuals and families who experience poverty and homelessness. The organization has grown from one shelter to providing a range of housing options, programs and services. Adsum shelters as many as 120 people each day and houses more than 300 persons in a year. Hundreds more are supported in the community, by the housing team, to find safe and affordable homes with ongoing services for stable housing, food, clothing and connection.

For more information, please visit: adsumforwomen.org

About Westland Insurance:

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national presence of over 190 locations and nearly 2,100 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life and auto insurance clients. In 2021, the Westland Amplifying Communities initiative, dedicating $1 million to support projects or programs that positively contribute to the fabric of communities across Canada where Westland does business.

For more information, please visit: westlandinsurance.ca

