Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC v. Government of Canada (ICSID Case No. UNCT/20/3)

On 14-15 July 2021, the hearing on jurisdiction in the above-mentioned case took place. In accordance with section 24.1 of Procedural Order No. 1, the video recording of the hearing shall be streamed on the Centre's website on Thursday, 16 September 2021.
