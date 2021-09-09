Log in
Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC v. Government of Canada (ICSID Case No. UNCT/20/3)

09/09/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 14-15 July 2021, the hearing on jurisdiction in the above-mentioned case took place. In accordance with section 24.1 of Procedural Order No. 1, the video recording of the hearing shall be streamed on the Centre's website on Thursday, 16 September 2021.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
