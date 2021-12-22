|
Westoz Investment : WAM Capital and Westoz set to merge
|
WAM Capital and Westoz set to merge
|
23 December 2021
|
|
|
ASX announcement
WAM Capital Limited (WAM Capital) (ASX: WAM) and Westoz Investment Company Limited (Westoz)
(ASX: WIC) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement (annexed to this announcement) to merge the two entities (Proposed Transaction).
Under the Proposed Transaction, WAM Capital will acquire 100% of the shares in Westoz that it does not currently own through a scheme of arrangement (Scheme). Under the Scheme, Westoz shareholders will receive new WAM Capital shares as consideration for their Westoz shares. The number of WAM Capital shares to be offered for each Westoz share will be determined by a formula based on the ratio of the share price of WAM Capital to the net tangible assets (NTA) of Westoz before tax (pre-taxNTA). Using the share price of WAM Capital and the pre-tax NTA of Westoz at 30 November 2021 as an example1, Westoz shareholders would receive 0.652 new WAM Capital shares for each Westoz share they hold under the Proposed Transaction, with an indicative market value of $1.447 per Westoz share, representing a 23.7% uplift over the closing price of Westoz on that day.
It is the intention of the WAM Capital Board of Directors to ensure that all Westoz shareholders receiving WAM Capital shares issued under the Scheme will be eligible to receive the WAM Capital FY2022 fully franked interim dividend. A condition of the Proposed Transaction is that Westoz will not pay an interim dividend and consequently the dividend target for Westoz is withdrawn.
WAM Capital has today announced a similar transaction involving Ozgrowth Limited (ASX: OZG). The Proposed Transaction is independent of that transaction and the two transactions are not inter- conditional. The Proposed Transaction will proceed whether or not the transaction between WAM Capital and Ozgrowth Limited proceeds and vice versa.
WAM Capital Chairman Geoff Wilson AO said: "The WAM Capital Board of Directors believe the merged entity under the Scheme will provide both Westoz and WAM Capital shareholders with appealing benefits. We look forward to welcoming Westoz shareholders to the Wilson Asset Management family."
Westoz Board's Recommendation
Subject to the independent expert determining that the Proposed Transaction is in the best interests of Westoz shareholders, and in the absence of a superior proposal, the Westoz Board of Directors believe the Proposed Transaction is in the best Interests of Westoz shareholders and intend to vote their own Westoz shares in favour of the Proposed Transaction.
Westoz Chairman Jay Hughes said: "An investment in WAM Capital through the Proposed Transaction offers our shareholders greater liquidity and a more favourable alignment between market price and underlying asset value for their holdings. WAM Capital also offers a similarly successful track record of underlying portfolio performance".
-
Based on WAM Capital's closing share price of $2.22 per share, Westoz's pre-tax NTA of $1.346 per share and Westoz's closing share price of $1.17 per share on
-
November 2021. The implied value of the Offer depends on the value of WAM Capital's share price and the Westoz pre-tax NTA at the Calculation Date and the WAM Capital share price at the time the Scheme consideration is issued (on the Implementation Date), and could be higher or lower than the example used.
|
WAM Capital Limited
|
Westoz Investment Company Limited
|
Page 1 of 4
|
ABN 34 086 587 395
|
ABN 99 113 332 942
Key benefits of the Proposed Transaction
The Proposed Transaction offers substantial benefits for Westoz shareholders including:
-
the ability to exit their investment in Westoz at premium to the stated pre-tax NTA backing of the company and a premium to the share price of Westoz;
-
Wilson Asset Management's investment expertise and experience;
-
Wilson Asset Management's commitment to shareholder engagement;
-
WAM Capital's track record of investment portfolio performance; and
-
WAM Capital's greater market capitalisation and on-market liquidity.
If the Proposed Transaction proceeds, it will create a single listed investment company with a larger capital and shareholder base. The merged entity will have:
-
stable and clearly articulated investment strategy and a proven investment manager with a track record of providing investment portfolio performance for shareholders since inception in August 1999;
-
the removal of duplication of expenses such as ASX listing fees, share registry fees, audit fees, compliance costs and other public listed company costs, as well as a larger pool of assets to spread the expenses across;
-
a share price which has historically traded at a premium to the company's pre-tax NTA; and
-
a pre-tax NTA of approximately $1,860.3 million (based on the reported 30 November 2021 NTAs of WAM Capital and Westoz) and approximately 45,000 shareholders.
Scheme Consideration and Conditions Precedent
As consideration for their Westoz shares under the Scheme, Westoz shareholders will receive new WAM Capital shares as consideration for their Westoz shares. The number of WAM Capital shares to be offered for each Westoz share will be determined by a formula, based on the ratio of the volume weighted average share price of WAM Capital on the calculation date and a 7.5% premium to the pre-tax NTA of Westoz. The indicative calculation date for this ratio is 31 March 2022, subject to any adjustments required by ASIC or ASX. It is a condition precedent that at the calculation date, the Westoz pre-tax NTA has not fallen more than 10% compared to the Westoz pre-tax NTA most recently announced on the ASX prior to the date of this announcement and the WAM Capital share price premium to NTA remaining between 12.5% and 25.0%.
Scheme Implementation Agreement and indicative timeline
WAM Capital and Westoz have entered into the attached Scheme Implementation Agreement, which contains the terms and conditions on which WAM Capital and Westoz will implement the Proposed Transaction. The Scheme Implementation Agreement includes a number of customary clauses and is subject to conditions precedent including Westoz shareholders approving the Scheme, the independent expert concluding that the Proposed Transaction is in the best Interests of Westoz shareholders and the Supreme Court of Western Australia approving the Scheme.
It is currently anticipated that Westoz shareholders will be given the opportunity to vote on the Scheme at a meeting expected to be held on 4 April 2022. Detailed information relating to the Scheme will be set out in the Scheme Booklet, which is expected to be sent to Westoz shareholders by the end of March 2022.
|
WAM Capital Limited
|
Westoz Investment Company Limited
|
Page 2 of 4
|
ABN 34 086 587 395
|
ABN 99 113 332 942
An indicative timetable for the Proposed Transaction is set out below:
|
Event
|
Expected date
|
First Court date
|
28 February 2022
|
Scheme Booklet sent to Westoz shareholders
|
By 4 March 2022
|
Calculation date for exchange ratio
|
31 March 2022
|
Scheme Meeting
|
4 April 2022
|
Second Court date
|
8 April 2022
|
Effective date
|
11 April 2022
|
Record date
|
13 April 2022
|
Implementation date
|
21 April 2022
The indicative timetable is subject to finalisation and review with the ASX and ASIC.
Contact details and advisors
Westoz is being advised by Steinepreis Paganin as legal adviser. For further information, please contact admin@westozfunds.com.au.
WAM Capital is being advised by Mills Oakley as legal adviser.
|
Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
|
Senior Corporate Affairs Advisor
|
Jesse Hamilton
|
Olivia Harris
|
T: +61 401 944 807
|
T: (02) 9247 6755
|
E: jesse@wilsonassetmanagement.com.au
|
E: olivia@wilsonassetmanagement.com.au
This announcement has been authorised by the boards of WAM Capital Limited and Westoz Investment Company Limited.
About Westoz Investment Company Limited
Westoz Limited (ASX: WIC) is a listed investment company based in Perth. The Company's objective is to generate a positive return over the medium to long-term, regardless of the movements of the broader share market, from an actively managed portfolio of small cap ASX listed investments, and provide shareholders with a consistent stream of dividends.
Since inception in 2005, the portfolio has generated a return before fees and taxes of 13.2% per annum (5.2% per annum above the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index) and paid $134 million in fully franked dividends to shareholders. The Company's portfolio is managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd (AFSL 285607), a 100% owned subsidiary of Euroz Hartleys Group Limited.
|
WAM Capital Limited
|
Westoz Investment Company Limited
|
Page 3 of 4
|
ABN 34 086 587 395
|
ABN 99 113 332 942
About WAM Capital
WAM Capital Limited (ASX: WAM) is a listed investment company (LIC) managed by Wilson Asset Management. Listed in August 1999, WAM Capital provides investors with exposure to an actively managed, diversified portfolio of undervalued growth companies listed on the ASX, with a focus on small- to-medium sized businesses. The Company's investment objectives are to deliver a stream of fully franked dividends, provide capital growth and preserve capital.
All major platforms provide access to WAM Capital, including AMP North, BT Panorama, Colonial First State FirstWrap, Netwealth, Macquarie Wrap, Powerwrap and Hub24. WAM Capital receives coverage from the following independent investment research providers:
About Wilson Asset Management
Wilson Asset Management has a track record of making a difference for shareholders and the community for more than 20 years. As the investment manager for eight leading LICs: WAM Capital, WAM Leaders (ASX: WLE), WAM Global (ASX: WGB), WAM Microcap (ASX: WMI), WAM Alternative Assets (ASX: WMA), WAM Strategic Value (ASX: WAR), WAM Research (ASX: WAX) and WAM Active (ASX: WAA), Wilson Asset Management invests over $5.4 billion on behalf of more than 120,000 retail investors.
Wilson Asset Management created and is the lead supporter of the first LICs to deliver both investment and social returns: Future Generation Australia (ASX: FGX) and Future Generation Global (ASX: FGG). Wilson Asset Management advocates and acts for retail investors, is a member of the global philanthropic Pledge 1% movement, is a significant funder of many Australian charities and provides all team members with $10,000 each year to donate to charities of their choice. All philanthropic investments are made by the Investment Manager.
For further information, visit wilsonassetmanagement.com.auor contact:
|
Geoff Wilson AO
|
Kate Thorley
|
Jesse Hamilton
|
Martyn McCathie
|
Chairman &
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Head of Operations and Key
|
Chief Investment Officer
|
(02) 9247 6755
|
(02) 9247 6755
|
Account Manager
|
(02) 9247 6755
|
0405 115 644
|
0401 944 807
|
(02) 9247 6755
|
|
|
|
0433 312 603
|
WAM Capital Limited
|
Westoz Investment Company Limited
|
Page 4 of 4
|
ABN 34 086 587 395
|
ABN 99 113 332 942
Scheme
Implementation
Agreement
BETWEEN
WAM Capital Limited (ACN 086 587 395) (WAM
Capital)
AND
Westoz Investment Company Limited
(ACN 113 332 942) (Westoz)
MILLS OAKLEY
Level 7, 151 Clarence Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Telephone: +61 2 8289 5800 Facsimile: +61 2 9247 1315
DX 13025, SYDNEY MARKET STREET www.millsoakley.com.au
Ref: LYRS/3548471
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Westoz Investment Company Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:16:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|