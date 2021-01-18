Log in
Westrock Coffee Company Appoints Chris Pledger Chief Financial Officer

01/18/2021 | 01:28pm EST
Westrock Coffee Company, LLC announced today that Chris Pledger will become the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. He will succeed John Ebner, who retired from the company in October 2020.

“Chris Pledger has been an integral part of the Westrock Coffee team from the company’s founding in Rwanda in 2009, first as our outside legal counsel and more recently as a key member of Westrock’s executive team,” said Scott Ford, Chief Executive Officer of Westrock Coffee Company. “He is a strong leader whose broad experience uniquely qualifies him for this new role leading our finance, accounting, and corporate development efforts, while continuing to oversee the expansion of our global trading and export operations.”

Ford continued, “John Ebner worked with me for more than 30 years, including the past year as Chief Financial Officer at Westrock Coffee. He was instrumental in our smooth transition following the S&D Coffee & Tea acquisition. I am grateful to him for his counsel and friendship and wish him well on his next phase of life.”

Since Westrock’s acquisition of S&D Coffee & Tea in February 2020, Pledger has served as group president-international, chief legal officer & head of corporate development, with responsibility for the company’s legal, compliance and regulatory affairs, its mergers and acquisition activities, and the expansion of the company’s coffee, tea, and extracts capabilities into Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Prior to his current role, Pledger served as general counsel and chief development officer of Westrock Coffee Company since October 2013, and as president of Westrock Coffee International since November 2017.

Pledger has over 25 years of experience building and leading teams both as a corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions attorney at Thompson & Knight LLP, Vinson & Elkins LLP, and Kutak Rock LLP, and as a legal, international business, and finance executive at Hunt Oil Company and, for the past seven years, at Westrock Coffee Company.

Pledger graduated from Centenary College with a bachelor’s degree in economics and earned his juris doctorate from Louisiana State University.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC is the leading integrated coffee, tea, and extract service provider in the US, providing coffee sourcing and financing, supply chain management, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to retailers, restaurants, convenience stores, commercial accounts, and hospitality customers around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee from 25 origin countries and provides service under both the Westrock Coffee and S&D Coffee & Tea brands.


© Business Wire 2021
