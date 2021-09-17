Wharton County Junior College Partners With YuJa to Deploy Comprehensive Video Platform Across Campuses

Texas-based Wharton County Junior College (WCJC) is among the newest colleges in Texas to partner with YuJa in deploying a campus-wide enterprise video platform. The college has campuses in Wharton, Bay City, Richmond and Sugar Land.

College officials requested an RFP detailing its need for a comprehensive software solution to provide screen recording, lecture capture, web video broadcasting, video editing, video indexing with the ability to easily search to find specific course content in videos, integrated assessments within video, and analytics. Integration into the college’s Learning Management System, Blackboard, also was an essential requirement to help increase student access to course materials, their engagement and overall success.

“The pandemic presented a number of major challenges for colleges and universities nationwide. WCJC is committed to helping students succeed within all modes of content delivery, and was seeking a partner to effectively and efficiently deliver all content regardless of mode of delivery or learning style,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business officer at YuJa. “The Video Platform will allow instructors to create more engaging, interactive and accessible content, enhancing the college experience for its students.”

Prior to awarding the contract with YuJa, the college did not have a formal enterprise video platform to record, distribute and store media content. Now, instructors will be able to not only create content more effectively, but can take advantage of a wide range of tools to help increase accessibility and engagement, leading to more successful student outcomes.

ABOUT WHARTON COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE

Wharton County Junior College is a public, two-year, comprehensive community college that offers a wide range of postsecondary educational programs and services, including associate degrees, certificates, continuing-education courses, cultural affairs and leisure-time activities for the benefit of the community and a population of students that varies in age, background, and ability. WCJC prepares students for entry-level positions, for advancement in various occupations and professions, for a broad understanding of the liberal arts and sciences, and for transfer to baccalaureate granting institutions.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005112/en/