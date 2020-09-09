What Do Your Designer Jeans, Favorite Sweater and Child's T-Rex Costume Have in Common? They All Thrive With Woolite 20 Min Dry Care Cleaner

Never Leave Home to Clean Your Delicate, Sentimental, and Hard-to-Wash Clothes

It’s the classic laundry question: Can I get another wearing out of this [sweater, blouse, fill-in-the-blank] before I have to take it to the dry cleaner or wash it by hand?

The 20-Minute Transformation: Delicates, designer jeans, sweaters, quirky costumes, stuffed animals... need cleaning? No sweat (literally)! With one Woolite 20 Min Dry Care Cleaner sheet and a quick tumble in your home dryer, those hard-to-clean clothes are fresh and ready to wear in less time than it takes to watch a sitcom. (Photo: Business Wire)

Neither option is great, because who wants to stand at the sink or go to the dry cleaner, anyway?

Instead, with one Woolite 20 Min Dry Care Cleaner sheet and a tumble in the dryer, your item is gently cleaned, deodorized, and de-wrinkled in less time than it takes to watch a sitcom.

WooliteDry Care features the patented Dry Lift Technology™ that works with the heat of your dryer to create a non-toxic cleaning mist that penetrates clothing fibers, releasing odors, body soils, and wrinkles without harsh chemicals. No bag is required (allowing clothes to tumble free and ease out wrinkles), and dirt and lint safely collect in your lint filter.

Each box of WooliteDry Care comes with a supply of OUT Instant Stain Remover Wipes, which are especially effective on oil, makeup, chocolate, ink, and iodine. Fabrics come out clean, smelling fresh, and ready to wear. And, every component is environmentally friendly.

This at-home dry care is not just for sweaters and blouses. It works miracles on a wide variety of special-care, delicate, and hard-to-wash items:

Special care items: The Halloween costume that makes an appearance once a year. Or the Thanksgiving tablecloth that has a year-old gravy stain. These require special cleaning, but not a trip to the dry cleaner.

Sentimental favorites: You wouldn’t trust your child’s favorite stuffed animal, your 1994 Billy Joel concert tee, or your grandma’s hand-crocheted blanket to the rigors of the washing machine.

Delicate things: Lacy lingerie, camisoles, and cashmere socks are a pleasure to wear, but a pain to hand wash. So go straight to the luxurious feel in 20 minutes.

High-end: The fabulous look of drapey silk blouses, sparkly cocktail dresses, and designer jeans are classic dry-cleaning fodder. Don’t spend $10 or more after one wearing; instead, extend the life of your garment quickly and effectively.

Hard to wash: Fall sweaters look so cute on the mannequin, and then it comes time to hand wash, rinse, wring, and block dry. What if you could avoid the hassle and enjoy all season?

“Everyone has that beloved item or piece of apparel that needs cleaning safely and efficiently,” says Tony Cronk, President of Summit Brands, the parent company of Woolite Dry Care. “We’re delighted to share the magic of WooliteDry Care, which offers an inexpensive, fast, and effective way to ensure your favorite belongings are clean, fresh, and odor-free, in just minutes.”

Starting in September, Woolite 20 MinDry Care Cleaner, including individual OUTInstant Stain Removers, will be available in a variety of package sizes. Pricing starts at $8.99 at Walmart, Amazon, Target, and other retail stores.

