What OPEC+ does with output matters more than what it says: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A factor in crude
oil markets that probably doesn't receive the attention it
deserves is the difference between what various players say they
will do, and what they actually do.
A case in point is last week's meeting of the OPEC+ group of
exporters, in which they resolved to maintain their existing
policy of monthly output increases despite the uncertainty over
the current state of demand and supply.
OPEC+, which consists of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, agreed to stick
to the plan of boosting output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd)
per month.
The steady-as-she-goes decision came despite some
speculation ahead of the Dec. 2 meeting that the group would
decide to postpone, or lower, the planned increase for January
given uncertainty over the new Omicron strain of the
coronavirus, as well as the plan by major importing nations to
release oil from strategic reserves.
The commitment to keep increasing production amid the
current uncertainty was a decision that could be spun as both
bullish and bearish for oil prices.
It was bullish insofar as OPEC+ seems relatively unconcerned
about the potential impact of Omicron on demand.
The fact that the meeting wasn't formally closed, meaning
OPEC+ can revisit the decision any time before its next
gathering, was also viewed as bullish, as it allows the group to
change its mind.
On the bearish side, the decision to stick to the current
plan of raising production means more crude will be flowing to
the global market in January, arriving at a time that up to 50
million barrels of strategic reserves from countries such as the
United States, China and Japan may also be hitting the market.
Benchmark Brent crude oil futures dropped for the
two days prior to the OPEC+ meeting as the market came to view
that no change was the most likely outcome, but recovered some
ground on Dec. 2 as this expectation was duly delivered.
Despite gaining on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, Brent still ended the
week down 3.9% from the prior week at $69.88 a barrel.
PLANNED VS ACTUAL OUTPUT
Much of the commentary around crude markets works on the
assumption that OPEC+ and the importing nations delivers on
their commitments.
However, the reality in physical markets is often quite
different, with paper crude and physical crude sometimes
diverging in both prices and supply-demand fundamentals.
As the world started to recover from the coronavirus
pandemic earlier this year, OPEC+ initially committed to boost
production by 400,000 bpd every month from August to December.
However, the group has failed to lift its output by this
much, with Reuters surveys showing a cumulative increase of just
1.04 million bpd for the four months from August to November,
almost 600,000 bpd, or 35%, below the agreed production
increases.
There is an argument that OPEC+'s failure to boost
production by as much as they said they would helped drive Brent
prices to a three-year high of $86.70 a barrel on Oct. 25.
It could be further argued that the near 70% rally in Brent
from the end of last year to the Oct. 25 peak was largely behind
the willingness of major importing countries to coordinate crude
releases from their reserves.
Would the story have been different if OPEC+ had actually
added in the full 400,000 bpd a month from August onwards?
Almost certainly there wouldn't have been as much upward
pressure on prices, and therefore probably not quite as much
concern on the part of major importing nations.
The question for the crude oil market is whether it believes
OPEC+ will be able to boost output by 400,000 bpd in December,
and by that much again in January?
The track record seems to indicate that it may well fall
short, given November's increase was pegged at 220,000 bpd more
than what was pumped in October.
Any signs that OPEC+ is unlikely to reach its agreed levels
will be bullish for the crude oil price, and potentially enough
to outweigh concerns over the release of strategic reserves and
the possible impact of the Omicron variant.
GRAPHIC: Oil market balances in 2022 https://tmsnrt.rs/3xGnwHI
(Editing by Sam Holmes)