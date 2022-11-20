What are people saying about the COP27 deal?

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries
adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate
summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor
countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not
boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.
Here's what people are saying about the deal:
FRANS TIMMERMANS, EU CLIMATE POLICY CHIEF
"This is the make or break decade, but what we have in front
of us is not enough of a step forward for people and planet."
"I urge you to acknowledge when you walk out of this room,
that we have all fallen short in actions to avoid and minimise
loss and damage. We should have done much more, our citizens
expect us to lead."
"Too many parties are not ready to make more progress today
in the fight against climate crisis."
PAKISTAN CLIMATE CHANGE MINISTER SHERRY REHMAN
"We have struggled for 30 year on this path and today in
Sharm el-Sheikh this journey has achieved its first positive
milestone ... It is a downpayment and investment in climate
justice."
ANI DASGUPTA, PRESIDENT AND CEO, WORLD RESOURCES INSTITUTE
"It is mindboggling that countries did not muster the
courage to call for phasing down fossil fuels, which are the
biggest driver of climate change."
ALOK SHARMA, COP26 PRESIDENT
"I said in Glasgow that the pulse of
1.5 degrees
was weak. Unfortunately, it remains on life support. And
all of us need to look ourselves in the mirror and consider we
have fully risen to that challenge of the past two weeks."
MALDIVES CLIMATE CHANGE MINISTER AMINATH SHAUNA
"I recognise the progress we made in COP 27 particularly
on...the funding arrangements for loss and damage. (Securing
those arrangemente) is a historic moment for the people and for
the planet.
"We have failed on mitigation....We absolutely need to
keep 1.5 alive. We have to ensure that increase ambition to peak
emissions by 2025. We have to phase out fossil fuel.
KRISTIN TILLEY, AUSTRALIAN AMBASSADOR FOR CLIMATE CHANGE
"We've made historic progress at COP27 to establish new
funding arrangements including a fund, and to explore a broad
range of ways to provide support to developing countries that
are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate
change.
"However we must strive further in light of the stark
findings of the latest science."
U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES
"A fund for loss and damage is essential - but it's not an
answer if the climate crisis washes a small island state off the
map- or turns an entire African country to desert. The world
still needs a giant leap on climate ambition"
U.N. DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME ADMINISTRATOR ACHIM STEINER
"It is illogical to fund the irreversible consequences of
climate change without significant investment in the adaptation
and mitigation measures that developing countries need to
address the underlying causes."
GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANNALENA BAERBOCK
"We have achieved a breakthrough on climate justice - with a
broad coalition of states, after years of deadlock. And we were
able to prevent a backslide behind the consensus of Glasgow and
Paris (climate summits).
"It is more than frustrating to see overdue steps on
mitigation and the phase-out of fossil energies being
stonewalled by a number of large emitters and oil producers."
(Reporting by William James and Dominic Evans)