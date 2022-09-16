What could India's inclusion into major global bond indexes mean

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The possibility of India being included
in global bond indexes this year has led to increased buying in
a set of local securities.
A decision on whether to include the south Asian country
into the J.P.Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets
(GBI-EM) could come as early as this month when ok
the operators meet to review the composition of the index.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs expect India to be included
in the index by 2023, with a 10% weightage, if an initial
announcement is made this year.
Meanwhile, Barclays said India could also possibly be added
to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate bond index.
WHAT PROMPTED TALKS OF INCLUSION?
The Indian government began considering listing its
securities for an inclusion in global bond indexes as far back
as 2013. However, restrictions on foreign investments in Indian
debt meant that the country had to roll out a number of steps
before its securities could be eligible.
In April 2020, the Reserve Bank of India introduced a clutch
of securities that were exempt from any restrictions under a
"fully accessible route" for foreign investors. This was seen as
a middle path that helps balance India's concerns of "hot money"
outflows while opening up part of its securities fully for
foreign investors.
WHAT HURDLES REMAIN?
A key hurdle in the index entry is the ability to clear and
settle Indian debt on an international platform like Euroclear.
This would require removing or lowering capital gains tax
compared to what domestic investors would pay.
An easier workaround would be to settle the debt locally,
which Reuters reported may be a preferred way for the
government.
WHICH SECURITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LISTED?
The securities under the "fully accessible route" are likely
to be the ones chosen for inclusion to the index. All new issues
of government securities of 5-year, 10-year and 30-year tenors
starting 2020-21 fall under this.
Foreign investors have already started buying bonds in this
category since last month, data showed.
HOW MUCH INFLOWS CAN WE EXPECT?
Passive inflows of around $30 billion are expected from
India's inclusion, but they would be staggered over 10 months
from the month of joining as the 10% allocation itself would be
phased, according to Morgan Stanley.
Barclays expects inflows of another $8 billion to $20
billion if India is added to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate bond
index.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR INDIAN MARKETS?
India's fiscal deficit shot up during the COVID-19 crisis
and the government aims to lower it to 6.4% of GDP in this
fiscal year ending March 2023 from 6.9% last year.
Financing the budget means that the government will borrow a
record 14.31 trillion Indian rupees ($180.06 billion) this
financial year.
While inflows via a global bond index entry will be small in
comparison, they will add another source of demand for Indian
securities.
Additionally, India's monthly trade deficit coming near
record levels has made it imminent to seek new avenues of dollar
inflows and this move is a "good and safe way of tapping into
global capital," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay
Global.
IS THERE A DOWNSIDE?
A bond index entry will also expose the Indian debt markets
to greater volatility linked to passive flows which allocate
capital based on the weightage assigned by the index provider.
The volatility could become a "headache" for the RBI, said
Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
Any changes in sentiment or broader events like sell-offs or
interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve will turn Indian debt
markets more vulnerable as foreign investors start withdrawing
their money, Sabnavis said.
($1 = 79.4740 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)