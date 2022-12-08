What happened to the 2022 global oil rally?

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures spent much of 2022
surging, as demand for transportation fuels to travel returned
while Russia's invasion of Ukraine and production cuts from the
world's largest oil-producing nations and their allies (OPEC+)
squeezed supply.
Brent crude futures rose above $139 per barrel in
March as Russia invaded Ukraine, and then later rose again as
buyers reckoned with the bottleneck of two years of refinery
closures during the pandemic.
As the year winds to a close, both U.S. and Brent crude
futures have given up all of the year's gains. Here is why:
DEPRESSED DEMAND FOR FUELS
China is the world's largest crude importer and second-
largest oil consuming nation, second only to the United States.
But in 2022, strict government intervention to contain
coronavirus cases starkly reduced industrial and economic output
as well as demand for travel. China's measures depressed oil
demand by as much as 30% to 40% in China, according to analyst
estimates.
Europe's winter started off mild, curbing demand for
different fuels, including distillates like heating oil, used
for power generation and heating homes.
Overall economic activity also declined across the globe,
most notably in China but also in the United States.
HIGHER RATES AND THE DOLLAR
To combat rising inflation across the world, central banks
enacted a series of interest rate hikes intended to cool off the
economy and the labor market.
Rising interest rates increased the value of the U.S.
dollar, which pressured oil prices as a strengthening dollar
makes the greenback-denominated commodity more expensive for
other currency holders.
SUPPLY FEARS WERE OVERBLOWN
OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered
the United States and other Western nations in October when it
agreed to cut its targeted output by 2 million barrels per day
(bpd), or about 2% of world demand, from November until the end
of 2023.
OPEC+ said it cut output because of a weaker economic
outlook, but the move did not shore up prices. About half of
OPEC's cut was on paper only, as the producing group has been
routinely falling short of its targets.
Meanwhile, U.S. production has picked up. Domestic output
has grown slowly, but it recently hit 12.2 million barrels per
day, the highest since the first wave of the coronavirus
pandemic in March 2020.
The market's rally was also built in part on fears that a
series of sanctions imposed on Russia by European nations and
the United States would throttle that nation's supply. While
production in Russia has declined, it has not fallen as fast as
anticipated.
Earlier this week, G7 democracies and Australia imposed a
$60-per-barrel price limit on seaborne Russian crude to hamper
Russia's ability to fund the military offensive in Ukraine.
However, Russian oil is already trading at a discount,
making it less likely that the move will disrupt markets.
SPECULATORS FLEE
Hedge funds and other money managers built big positions in
crude contracts in the wake of Moscow's invasion, but have
swiftly exited the market, removing some of the support for
oil's rally.
U.S. data shows that hedge funds' net long position in Brent
crude contracts is near its lowest level over the past 10 years,
and the ratio of long positions to short positions is at its
lowest since November 2020.
