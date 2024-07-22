STORY: :: What happens now that Biden has stepped aside?

"President Biden is remaining president."

:: Jeff Mason, White House correspondent, Reuters

:: Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

"So he's not stepping down from that job. He's not stepping down as commander-in-chief."

:: July 21, 2024

"The constitution would have, or does, lay out that the vice president takes over if the president is incapacitated or steps down or is not able to continue with his job. That is not what's happening here. Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic presidential candidate."

"His endorsement of Harris means she will now have political momentum to take over at the top of the ticket. But the decision has to be made by Democratic delegates who will gather at the convention in August. And those delegates up until today were committed to Joe Biden because he won their support by being the Democratic candidate who won all of the Democratic primaries."

"The fact that he is now not going to be the nominee will open the Democrats to some criticism. And you're already seeing that on the Republican side, that President Biden being sort of jettisoned aside, is seen as undemocratic with a small 'd'. And that's a weakness that Republicans, I expect, will try to exploit."