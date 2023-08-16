STORY: The criminal charges filed against former U.S. President Trump in Georgia include allegations that he violated laws designed to fight organized crime groups in the 1970s, called RICO.

But what is RICO? And how was an anti-mafia law used against Trump?

RICO stands for the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was passed by Congress in 1970, mostly to target the mafia. Most states, included Georgia, then followed suit with their own versions.

Professor David Sklansky is with Stanford University's law school.

"Like the federal model, the Georgia statute allows prosecutors to sweep together in a single indictment, and most likely in a single trial, a large number of defendants and a large number of different criminal schemes, all of which are related only in that they're part of the same overall pattern of racketeering through an enterprise. And a pattern of racketeering just means two or more violations of particular state crimes."

RICO was made to go after mafia kingpins who kept their hands clean by letting henchmen do the dirty work, and parking any money they got from it in shell companies or other fronts.

So why is RICO being used... now?

Today, the mafia has largely been dismantled in the United States, but prosecutors have widened RICO's use to other groups such as Wall Street banks that engage in illegal market manipulation.

The Fulton County district attorney prosecuting Trump is herself no stranger to the statute.

WILLIS: " To date, this office has indicted since I've been sitting as a district attorney over 12,000 cases. This is the 11th RICO indictment."

SKLANSKY: "The district attorney who brought this case, Fani Willis, previously prosecuted a number of educators in the Atlanta area for a conspiracy to cheat on standardized tests. And that was a RICO indictment, a Georgia RICO indictment. It charged 35 different defendants."

"Yes, it is cumbersome. It does create lots of complications, but it's been done before and it's been done before by this district attorney."

As it pertains to Trump and the 18 associates charged with him, prosecutors wouldn't necessarily need to prove that he personally broke the law. They'll try to prove that he knowingly coordinated with others who did.

The indictment alleges a conspiracy by Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, through a combination of pressure on state officials and attempts to illegally access election equipment.

Trump denies wrong doing and maintains that the charges are politically motivated.