Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy has been vigorously promoting his 10-point peace plan,
discussing it with U.S. President Joe Biden among others, and
urging world leaders to hold a Global Peace Summit based on it.
Here is an explainer on the plan and world reaction:
WHAT IS ZELENSKIY'S 10-POINT PEACE PLAN?
Zelenskiy first announced his peace formula at a November
summit of the Group of 20 major economies.
The plan calls for:
1. Radiation and nuclear safety, focusing on restoring
safety around Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia
in Ukraine, which is now-Russian occupied.
2. Food security, including protecting and ensuring
Ukraine's grain exports to the world's poorest nations.
3. Energy security, with focus on price restrictions on
Russian energy resources, as well as aiding Ukraine with
restoring its power infrastructure, half of which has been
damaged by Russian attacks.
4. Release of all prisoners and deportees, including war
prisoners and children deported to Russia.
5. Restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity and Russia
reaffirming it according the U.N. Charter, which Zelenskiy said
is "not up to negotiations".
6. Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of
hostilities, restoration of Ukraine's state borders with Russia.
7. Justice, including the establishment of a special
tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes.
8. Prevention of ecocide, need for protection of
environment, with focus on demining and restoring water
treatment facilities.
9. Prevention of escalation of conflict, and building
security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including
guarantees for Ukraine.
10. Confirmation of the war's end, including a document
signed by the involved parties.
WHAT IS ZELENSKIY'S GLOBAL PEACE SUMMIT PROPOSAL?
In December, Zelenskiy urged the leaders of the Group of
Seven nations to support his Global Peace Summit idea in winter
that would focus on the peace plan "as a whole or some specific
points in particular".
WHAT HAS BEEN THE WORLD'S RESPONSE?
Russia rejected Zelenskiy's peace proposal this month and
Moscow reiterated on Tuesday that it would not give up any
territory it has taken by force, around a fifth of Ukraine,
which it says it has annexed.
Zelenskiy has been on a diplomatic flurry presenting his
plan to leaders including Biden, French President Emmanuel
Macron and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country
has assumed the G20 presidency.
The Western world's support for Ukraine's military has run
into billions of dollars, led by Washington, and nations have
rushed to help Kyiv with demining and fixing power
infrastructure.
But the response to Zelenskiy's peace plan and his proposed
peace summit has been more cautious.
During Zelenskiy's visit to Washington on Dec. 22, Biden
said in public remarks only that he and Zelenskiy "share the
exact same vision" for peace and that the United States is
committed to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself.
Modi, whose government has not explicitly condemned Russia's
invasion on Ukraine, said after Zelenskiy's presentation of the
plan he "strongly reiterated" his call for an immediate end to
hostilities and conveyed India's support for any peace efforts.
The G7 leaders said they were committed to bringing peace to
Ukraine "in line with its rights enshrined in the U.N. Charter."
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that chances
for any peace talks are small any time soon.
"I do believe that the military confrontation will go on,
and I think we'll have still to wait for a moment in which
serious negotiations for peace will be possible," he said in
late December.
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael
Perry)