What is behind China's power crunch?

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China is in the grip of a power
crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions
standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have
pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread
curbs on usage.
HOW LONG HAS THERE BEEN A POWER SUPPLY PROBLEM IN CHINA?
Restrictions on power use in homes have only just taken
effect. However, China's massive industrial base has been
wrestling with sporadic jumps in power prices and usage curbs
since at least March, when provincial authorities in Inner
Mongolia ordered some heavy industry including an aluminum
smelter to curb use so that the province could meet its energy
use target for the first quarter.
In May, manufacturers in the southern province of Guangdong,
a major exporting powerhouse, encountered similar requests to
curb consumption as a combination of hot weather and lower than
usual hydropower generation strained the grid.
Other major industrial zones along China's east coast have
also encountered recent consumption caps and power cuts.
WHAT ARE CHINA'S ENERGY USE TARGETS AND WHY DO THEY EXIST?
China's President Xi Jinping announced in late 2020 at a
United Nations summit on climate change that the country would
cut its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic
product, or carbon intensity, by more than 65% from 2005 levels
by 2030.
As the world's top producer of carbon dioxide and other
polluting gases, China's ability to cut emissions is seen as
critical in the global fight against climate change.
Xi also pledged sharp increases in renewable energy capacity
at the summit, but his carbon intensity targets have been the
most closely followed guidelines for emissions reduction since,
especially at the provincial level where local authorities have
the responsibility of making sure the targets are reached.
HAS ENERGY USE DECLINED SINCE XI ANNOUNCED THOSE GOALS?
According to the country's main planning agency, the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), only 10 out
of 30 mainland Chinese regions achieved their energy reduction
targets in the first six months of 2021.
In response to that collective overshoot, the NDRC announced
in mid-September tougher punishments for regions that fail to
meet their targets, and said it would hold local officials to
account for limiting absolute energy demand in their regions.
HAS CHINA PRODUCED LESS POWER IN 2021 DUE TO TARGETS?
China's total power generation through August of 2021 was
actually 10.1% greater than in the same period in 2020, and
nearly 15% more than in the same slot in 2019 as utilities
across the country cranked up power to meet surging industrial
demand.
However, along with the higher power generation came higher
toxic emissions, which surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the
first quarter of the year.
HOW ARE REGIONS LIMITING POWER FOR CERTAIN USERS?
Local governments in Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Yunnan and Guangdong
provinces have asked factories to limit power usage or curb
output.
Some power providers have sent notices to heavy users to
either halt production during peak power periods that can run
from 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., or shut operations entirely for two to
three days a week.
Others have been told to shut until further notice or a
particular date, including soybean processing plants in Tianjin
in eastern China which have been shut since Sept. 22.
WHICH INDUSTRIES HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE POWER SHORTAGES?
The impact on industries is broad and includes
power-intensive sectors like aluminum smelting, steel-making,
cement manufacturing and fertilizer production.
At least 15 listed Chinese firms that produce a range of
materials and goods - from aluminum and chemicals to dyes and
furniture - have reported that their production has been
disrupted by power curbs.
Residential users have also been hit, with households in
parts of northeast China told to limit use of water heaters and
microwaves to conserve power.
WHAT HAS BEEN BEIJING'S RESPONSE TO THE POWER CRUNCH?
The NDRC said on Friday it will work to resolve the power
shortages, but did not provide any specific details on what
steps it would take.
One major near-term challenge for Beijing is its ongoing
trade dispute with Australia, the world's second-largest coal
exporter, which has greatly curbed coal shipments to China just
as local authorities stepped up safety standards that have
slowed production at Chinese coal mines following a series of
accidents.
Another factor is a global shortage of natural gas, as a
number of major economies look to stock up on the fuel
simultaneously following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Even so, the State Grid Corporation of China said on Monday
it would "go all out to fight the battle of guaranteeing power
supply" to customers and would dispatch more power across its
network.
