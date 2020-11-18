What is happening with the Keystone XL oil pipeline?

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 18 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp
says it is continuing to advance its Keystone XL (KXL)
oil pipeline, the $9 billion project that would move oil from
the province of Alberta to Nebraska.
Most recently, a Canadian indigenous group said it would
invest C$1 billion ($764.35 million) in the project, which has
been in the works for 12 years.
That surprised some, as KXL has been slowed by legal issues
in the United States, and faces a potential fatal blow next year
when President-elect Joseph Biden takes office, if he follows
through on a vow to scrap KXL's presidential permit.
WHY HAS THIS PROJECT BEEN DELAYED SO LONG?
Keystone XL was an early target in a strategy by
environmentalists to choke the expansion of Canada's oil sands
by opposing new pipelines to move its crude to refineries.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, axed the project
in 2015, saying Canada would reap most of the economic benefits
while the project would add to greenhouse gas emissions.
President Donald Trump, a Republican, issued a presidential
permit in 2017 that allowed the line to move forward, and
several environmental groups sued the U.S. government.
IS THIS PIPELINE STILL NECESSARY?
This is debateable. Work to increase capacity of two other
Canadian export pipelines, the government-owned Trans Mountain
and Enbridge's Line 3, is proceeding with fewer
remaining hurdles than KXL. Some analysts say these projects
will provide enough capacity for the foreseeable future, now
that analysts and major industry groups, including OPEC, expect
that global oil demand will peak sooner than was previously
anticipated.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said the project is
important because he is not certain that Trans Mountain will
proceed.
WHAT IS THE STATE OF CONSTRUCTION?
Construction is well under way in Canada. The international
border crossing is complete. In the United States, TC has
started construction on pump stations in each of the states the
line will pass through, but legal setbacks cost it much of the
2020 construction season.
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld an injunction on KXL
construction in July, leaving a ruling in place that blocks TC's
use of a federal permit that allows dredging work on pipelines
across water bodies.
TC continues to plan for a 2023 in-service date.
WHAT HAPPENS IF BIDEN REVOKES KXL'S PERMIT?
TC requires the permit to build and operate KXL.
Given the permit's importance, TC, the Canadian and Alberta
governments are trying to convince Biden to allow the project.
TC is looking for further equity investments from U.S.
indigenous groups and has awarded construction work to four U.S.
unions, hoping to make the project more politically palatable.
TC is also framing KXL as a jobs-creating project that could
bolster Biden's Build Back Better economic plan.
If Biden revokes KXL's permit, it would be a blow to TC's
growth plans, give Canadian oil shippers fewer future options
and likely divert more volumes to competitor Enbridge's
Mainline.
WHO OWNS KEYSTONE XL?
TC is still the major investor, but it has now sold
significant minority stakes to both the Alberta government, and
to Natural Law Energy (NLE). NLE is a coalition of five First
Nations in Alberta and Saskatchewan, whose traditional lands KXL
crosses.
NLE's investment is expected to close in the third quarter,
2021, subject to financing, by which time it should be clear
what position Biden will take.
($1 = 1.3083 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Editing by Marguerita Choy)