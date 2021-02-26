What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chinese officials have
signalled that Beijing plans sweeping electoral changes for Hong
Kong, possibly as soon as next week, when China's parliament,
the National People's Congress (NPC), opens in Beijing.
WHAT IS BEIJING PLANNING?
Xia Baolong, director of China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs
Office, has said the electoral system in the global financial
hub needs to be changed to allow only "patriots" to govern.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government would fully
co-operate with Beijing in "improving" the political system.
Secretary for Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Erick
Tsang announced a bill requiring community-level council
representatives to take a "patriotic" oath and then clarified
what the term meant.
"You cannot say that you are patriotic but you do not love
the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party or you do not
respect it - this does not make sense," Tsang added.
"Patriotism is holistic love."
WHAT IS THE BIG PICTURE?
Love might be the ideal, but what Beijing really wants is
obedience, control and utterly predictable elections.
The plans are Beijing's latest moves to consolidate its
authoritarian hold over Hong Kong after the mass pro-democracy
protests and violence that rocked the former British colony for
much of 2019.
Last June, Beijing imposed, through the NPC, a sweeping
national security law on Hong Kong. Most pro-democracy activists
and politicians have found themselves ensnared by it, or
arrested for other reasons.
Some elected legislators have been disqualified, with
authorities calling their oaths insincere. The opposition then
resigned en masse from the Legislative Council, Hong Kong's
mini-parliament.
Making district councillors and civil servants swear
"patriotic" oaths makes them vulnerable to similar treatment.
Hong Kong's district councils are its only fully democratic
institution and the pro-democracy camp took almost 90% of their
452 seats in 2019 elections, humiliating the establishment.
That momentum suggested a small chance for democratic
politicians to win an unprecedented majority in legislative
elections set for September after a year's delay over
coronavirus curbs.
WHAT COULD THE CHANGES LOOK LIKE?
Gerrymandering looks certain. And probably much more.
By design, Hong Kong institutions have been dominated by
pro-Beijing politicians since the former British colony's return
to Chinese rule in 1997, but the Lam government's unpopularity
has exposed risks to Beijing's control.
Half of the city's 70 lawmakers are directly elected in
"geographical constituencies," with the rest from "functional"
ones representing industries, unions, and professions and
stacked with pro-Beijing figures.
Media said electoral maps could be redrawn to suit the
pro-Beijing camp, taking the number of geographical
constituencies to 18 from 5, as a way of crimping the democrats'
popular vote.
Then a 'one vote, two seats' system in each constituency
would allow entry to the legislature for the second-placed
candidate, probably from the pro-Beijing camp, going by polls
that show a split of about 60% to 40% between democratic and
pro-establishment sides.
A six-seat district councillors' constituency in the
legislature - a democratic stronghold - could also be scrapped.
Beijing is also reported to be considering reshaping a panel
of 1,200 elite figures that will choose a new leader when Lam's
first five-year term ends in March 2022.
District councillors only have about a tenth of the
committee's seats. But the democratic camp's unprecedented win
in 2019 now offers a rare theoretical opportunity to be
king-makers in close races between pro-Beijing candidates.
WHY IS COMMUNIST PARTY LOYALTY SO VEXING IN CHINESE-RULED
HONG KONG?
Generations of Chinese families fled to British-ruled Hong
Kong after the Communist Party took power in 1949 and up until
recently, city-based Chinese officials have kept a low profile.
The Communist Party still has no open or official
locally-registered presence, operating instead through
surrogates and proxies.
Key to Hong Kong's enduring freedoms, say many of its
residents, is a paragraph in its mini-constitution, known as the
Basic Law, that specifies:
"The socialist system and policies shall not be practised in
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the previous
capitalist system and way of life shall remain unchanged for 50
years."
The Basic Law reflects the "one country, two systems"
formula that has long ensured Hong Kong's broad freedom of
speech, religion and political action, with its own government
except for foreign affairs and defence.
While the city does not enjoy full democracy, universal
suffrage is enshrined as a goal in the Basic Law. For decades a
thriving civil society contributed to fierce debates in the
legislature and elsewhere.
IS THERE MORE TO COME?
Very likely so, on several fronts.
Beijing officials have said Hong Kong's independent judges
must also be patriots and that judicial reforms were necessary.
The contours and timing of these are uncertain, but
diplomats and businesses are watching closely, seeing judicial
independence as the bedrock of Hong Kong's international status.
Hong Kong and Beijing officials, who have repeatedly said
rights and freedoms remain intact, are adamant that judicial
independence will be maintained.
