What is the Treasury yield curve and what is it telling us?

June 23 (Reuters) - A hawkish shift from the U.S. Federal
Reserve last week has focused attention on the shape of the
yield curve. Here’s a short primer explaining what the yield
curve is and how its shape may reflect expectations of the
economy’s trajectory.
WHAT IS THE U.S. TREASURY YIELD CURVE?
It is a plot of the yields on all Treasury securities
ranging from one-month bills to 30-year bonds.
Normally, it has an arcing, upward slope because investors
expect more compensation for taking on the added risk of owning
government debt as maturities grow longer. That means a 30-year
bond would yield much more than a one-month bill or five-year
note. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
WHAT IS A STEEP OR FLAT YIELD CURVE?
If the gap between yields on shorter-maturity and
longer-term debt, as measured in basis points, widens
substantially, the yield curve is called steep. That could
signal expectations of higher economic growth and inflation.
A contracting gap indicates the curve is flattening with
smaller yield differentials between short- and long-term debt.
This is a possible indicator of factors like economic
uncertainty, easing inflation concerns, and anticipation of
tighter monetary policy.
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE YIELD CURVE AFTER LAST WEEK'S FEDERAL
RESERVE MEETING?
A majority of Fed policymakers shifted their projections for
the first interest rate hike into 2023 amid signs of
accelerating inflation, surprising markets and sparking a sharp
rise in yields on two- and five-year notes, which are the most
sensitive to interest rate changes.
Long-term yields subsequently fell, flattening the yield
curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds,
with the gap shrinking to its narrowest since August 2020 on
Monday.
Research by Morgan Stanley found that this so-called “bear
flattening”, which it defines as denoting a "strengthening
recovery" that "leads the market to price in more policy
tightening" occurs in the middle of an economic cycle and has
tended to be comparatively bullish for stocks and the dollar.
Other yield curve phases are "bear steepening," which denotes
early-cycle confidence about longer-term economic growth even as
short-term rates remain low; "bull flattening," which points to
late-cycle economic strength leading to tighter economic policy
and increased fears of an approaching downturn; and "bull
steepening," when a downturn occurs and economic confidence ebbs
despite aggressive central bank policy easing, according to
Morgan Stanley.
