What next in Malaysia's political crisis?

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister
Muhyiddin Yassin will step down on Monday, news portal
Malaysiakini reported on Sunday.
The resignation, if confirmed, could end months of political
turmoil facing the Southeast Asian nation, which is already
battling record high COVID-19 infections and an economic
downturn from multiple lockdowns.
But it is not clear who would form the next government as no
party has a clear majority in parliament.
It would be up to the constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan
Abdullah, to decide what happens next.
Here are the possible scenarios:
INTERIM GOVERNMENT
The king can appoint an interim premier from among
lawmakers, including Muhyiddin himself, until a permanent
successor is found.
Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy and the king has the
power to appoint as prime minister a lawmaker whom he believes
can command a majority.
ELECTIONS
Muhyiddin can advise the king to dissolve parliament and
call for early polls.
But elections are unlikely in the short term as Malaysia has
seen a record number of COVID infections and deaths in recent
days.
A general election is not due until 2023.
KING PICKS NEW PREMIER
When former premier Mahathir Mohamad resigned just two years
into his five-year term in 2020, the king - in an unprecedented
move - met with all 222 lawmakers to see who had the majority to
form the government.
He picked Muhyiddin who had the backing of political parties
that were then in the opposition.
The king could do the same now.
Below are the top candidates for premiership or as interim
prime minister:
Ismail Sabri Yaakob, deputy prime minister
One of the key ministers handling the COVID-19 crisis,
Ismail Sabri was appointed as deputy premier in July in a bid by
Muhyiddin to ease tensions with key ally, the United Malays
National Organisation (UMNO) party.
He could get support from the majority of Muhyiddin's
coalition, which has the backing of around 100 lawmakers. But it
is unclear if he has the full support of UMNO. He went against
UMNO's call to withdraw support for Muhyiddin.
Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, veteran lawmaker
Ku Li, as he is popularly known, has been a lawmaker for 47
years, held various ministerial positions in his political
career and was the founding chairman of state oil firm Petronas.
The 84-year-old politician from UMNO is seen as a compromise
candidate between the various factions in the party. UMNO
support is key to the formation of any new government.
Anwar Ibrahim, opposition leader
The 74-year-old has repeatedly made a play for the top job,
but has so far failed to show he can command a majority.
Anwar's Pakatan Harapan coalition has 88 lawmakers, well
short of the simple majority needed to form a government.
His old foe Mahathir and some other opposition lawmakers do
not support his premiership bid.
NATIONAL OPERATIONS COUNCIL
Former premier Mahathir Mohamad has proposed the formation
of a bipartisan council that would govern the country until a
new government can be formed.
The 96-year-old has offered to lead the council.
A similar council governed Malaysia for two years from May
1969 after deadly racial riots.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kim Coghill)