What's News : World-Wide

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a pioneering figure in the fight for women's legal equality and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died at the age of 87. She had been a leading voice of the court's liberal wing since her appointment by Clinton in 1993.

Ginsburg's death creates deep uncertainty for the Supreme Court and injects the prospect of a bitter nomination fight into the final weeks of the presidential campaign.

Islamic State remains flush with cash despite setbacks in the past year, holding financial reserves and revenue streams that security officials warn could pay for a dangerous resurgence.

The CDC revised its guidance for Covid-19 testing, walking back a recommendation that close contacts of patients don't necessarily need to be tested if they don't have symptoms.

A spending bill that Congress needs to pass to avoid a partial government shutdown hit snags as lawmakers and Trump sparred over aid for farmers and election security.

The Treasury is investigating allegations of racial harassment and discrimination raised by Black employees at the U.S. Mint.