What's Next in Advocacy and Government Communications?

The GWU Strategic PR program and CommPRO are pleased to offer this opportunity for you to learn from these young professionals and ask them questions about work, grad school and career planning.

New York & Washington, D.C., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire) Join us tomorrow on November 9th @ 5 PM ET for this FREE WEBCAST. When senior executives turn to communications staff for guidance and counsel, are Millennial and Gen Z professionals answering the call differently? Issues including environmental stewardship, data privacy, and social impact and corporate social responsibility are increasingly taking center stage as public policy challenges. Join us for a candid conversation about the challenges and opportunities ahead for young people seeking careers in advocacy and government communications.

Hear from a talented panel who are shaping how internal and external stakeholder communication responds. The panel will share how they have built their careers as advocates for change and as public servants and get their advice on how you can follow a similar path.

HOST:



Lawrence J. Parnell, M.B.A., Associate Professor and director of the George Washington University Master’s in Strategic Public Relations program

MODERATOR:

Troy Blackwell, Jr., Founder & CEO, Ready for Change

PANELISTS:

Benjamin Backer , Founder & President at American Conservation Coalition

Crystal Carson, Communications Director for Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Jordan Lacy Johnson, Deputy Director of Advance at the U.S. Department of Education

SPECIAL GUEST:

Scott Thomsen, President of the National Association of Government Communicators



