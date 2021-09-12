What's at stake in Norway's election

OSLO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Norwegians will vote on Sept.
12-13 to pick a parliament and government for the next four
years, with opinion polls showing the centre-left opposition is
poised to win power after eight years of Conservative-led rule.
Exit polls and forecasts based on early votes will be
published on Monday at 1900 GMT, and most ballots will be
counted within three to four hours.
Below is a summary of key policy differences and the
dynamics of the race:
WHAT'S AT STAKE
All 169 seats in parliament are up for grabs, and at least
nine parties - four on the right, five on the left - are
expected to win seats under Norway's system of proportional
representation.
There are three candidates for the job of prime minister -
the incumbent Erna Solberg of the Conservatives, Labour's Jonas
Gahr Stoere, who is favourite to win, and Centre Party leader
Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, an outsider in the race.
If opinion polls are correct, Labour's Stoere will likely
get the job of forming a coalition government, but must meet
tough demands from smaller parties to keep their support over
the next four years.
Norway does not permit snap elections.
OIL AND GAS
Petroleum policy presents perhaps the biggest challenge for
the next prime minister, and the future of Norway's largest
industry has been front and centre of the campaign.
Citing concerns over climate change, several small parties -
the Socialist Left, the Liberals, the Greens and the Reds - seek
to halt oil and gas exploration, which brings in almost half the
country's export revenues.
On the right, the Conservatives are dependent on the
eco-friendly Liberals, who aim to halt exploration for any new
reserves. Solberg is unlikely to accept that goal if she wins,
but must find ways to satisfy her party's junior partner.
If Labour wins, it faces a similar demand from the Socialist
Left to stop drilling for new reserves. But Stoere's own party
is wary of the job losses that could follow, and its other
likely partner, the Centre Party, favours continued drilling.
The strongest anti-oil stance is taken by the Green Party,
which wants to immediately halt exploration and to end all oil
and gas output in Norway by 2035. Stoere says he will reject the
Greens' attempt at setting ultimatums.
WORLD'S LARGEST SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND
With $1.4 trillion saved up from Norway's extensive oil and
gas industry, all of it invested in foreign stocks, bonds and
other assets, the next parliament faces questions over spending
from the fund, as well as of proposed changes to the portfolio.
The fund now contributes a quarter of annual government
spending, making Norway vulnerable in case of a sustained
downturn in global financial markets. The government has
proposed cutting the spending after the pandemic.
The fund itself should meanwhile push firms it invests in to
eventually cut their greenhouse gas emissions to nil by 2050, in
line with the Paris Agreement, a government-appointed commission
recently recommended.
EU RELATIONS
If Labour's Stoere emerges as prime minister, he will face
pressure from his centre-left partners to alter non-member
Norway's extensive participation in the European Union's single
market.
At stake is Norway's membership in the European Economic
Area (EEA) treaty, strongly favoured by both Labour and the
Conservatives but opposed by the euro-sceptic Centre Party, the
Socialist Left and the Reds.
TAXES
Solberg's Conservative Party seeks to cut personal income
taxes and to further reduce the wealth tax.
If the centre-left wins, Stoere has promised tax relief for
low- and middle-income families and hikes for the top 20% of
incomes. Labour also seeks to increase wealth taxation.
