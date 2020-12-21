What's in the U.S. COVID-19 bill? Unemployment, $600 checks, 'three martini lunch' deduction

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. congressional leaders
said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a $900 billion
package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy
hammered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on
Monday.
Here's what is in the package, according to a summary
released by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and interviews with
several congressional aides who provided additional details:
Checks in the mail: The bill includes $166 billion in new direct
payments of up to $600 per adult and child, for individuals
making up to $75,000 a year and $1,200 for couples making up to
$150,000 a year. The bill expands direct payments to
mixed-status households.
More unemployment benefits: An additional $300 per week for some
unemployment recipients, with expanded coverage to the self
employed, "gig" workers and others in nontraditional situations.
A U.S. Postal Service grant: Congress agrees to convert a $10
billion loan approved in March into direct funding for USPS
without requiring repayment.
Payroll loans: $284 billion for government payroll loans,
including expanded eligibility for nonprofits and newspaper and
TV and radio broadcasters, $15 billion for live venues,
independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions and $20
billion for targeted disaster grants
Back-to-school funding: $82 billion for colleges and schools,
including for heating-and-cooling system upgrades to mitigate
virus transmission and reopen classrooms, and $10 billion for
childcare assistance. Includes $54.3 billion for K-12 schools
and $22.7 billion for higher education
Childcare: $10 billion to provide childcare assistance to
families and to help childcare providers cover costs related to
pandemic safety.
Business meal write-offs. A new tax break for business meal
expenses, nicknamed the "three martini" deduction.
Ending surprise medical billing: Insured patients only need to
pay in-network costs when an emergency or other issue forces
them to use a medical provider who isn't covered by their
network.
Transport industry help: $45 billion for transportation aid,
including $15 billion to U.S. passenger airlines for payroll
assistance, $14 billion for transit systems, $10 billion for
state highway funding, $2 billion for airports, $1 billion for
airline contractors and $1 billion for passenger railroad
Amtrak.
Rent and eviction aid: $25 billion for rent and utility payment
assistance for people struggling to stay in their homes, and an
extension of the eviction moratorium until Jan. 31. States will
receive a minimum of $200 million in assistance.
Vaccine distribution aid: $30 billion to support procurement and
distribution of the vaccine, "ensuring it's free and rapidly
distributed to everyone," as Schumer said.
More to fight hunger: $13 billion for food assistance, including
additional funding for food banks and senior nutrition programs,
college student access to the federal government's Supplemental
Nutrition Assistance Program.
Farm aid: Another $13 billion for direct payments, purchases and
loans to farmers and ranchers.
Farmers of row crops like corn, soybeans and wheat would
receive an estimated $5 billion for supplemental $20 per acre
payments, according to a statement from U.S. Senator Debbie
Stabenow, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Record government farm subsidies of around $50 billion in
2020 were already expected to account for more than one third of
U.S. farmer income this year.
Up to $3 billion in direct payments to livestock and dairy
farmers and contact farmers forced to euthanize livestock or
poultry when the COVID-19 crisis closed slaughterhouses,
according to Stabenow.
Expanded Pell Grants: New grants for college tuition, which
would reach 500,000 new recipients.
Internet access: $7 billion to give more Americans broadband
internet access, including $1.9 billion to replace telecom
network equipment that poses national security risks and $3.2
billion for a new temporary benefit program to help low-income
Americans get access to broadband service
Global virus alliances: $4 billion for an international vaccine
alliance
Tax credits: Enhanced tax credits to encourage low-income
housing construction, businesses to keep employees on payroll,
employers to provide paid sick leave, and for low income
workers.
Minority-owned businesses: $12 billion for minority owned and
very small businesses that struggled to access earlier Payroll
Protection Program financing.
What’s not in the bill: Liability protection for companies whose
employees get coronavirus, which Republicans have backed for
months, was not including in the final negotiations or bill;
Democrats laid aside sizable funds for state and local
governments in return.
A last-minute attempt by the Republican Party to limit the
Federal Reserve’s emergency lending power to small businesses
and local governments was also left out.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, David Brunnstrom and Andy
Sullivan; Editing by Heather Timmons, Richard Pullin)