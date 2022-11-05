What the latest IPCC science says about climate change

Nov 5 (Reuters) - At the COP27 conference in Egypt,
delegates will be relying on decades of scientific research
published by the U.N. climate science agency to inform their
decisions about future energy plans and warming trajectories.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
produces reports roughly every five years that represent global
scientific consensus on climate change, its causes and its
impact. Last year's report tackled the main drivers of global
warming and the core elements of climate science.
That was followed by two major reports this year - one in
February addressing how the world will need to adapt to climate
impacts, from rising seas to dwindling wildlife, and another in
April on ways for "mitigating" or reining in climate-warming
emissions.
Here are some of the key takeaways from those reports:
THE SCIENCE REPORT
* Last year's report on the physical basis for climate
change pulled no punches, stating unequivocally that humans are
to blame for rising temperatures.
* It also warned that climate change was already dangerously
close to spinning out of control.
* Once-rare weather extremes are becoming more common, and
some regions are more vulnerable than others.
* For the first time, the report's authors called for urgent
action to curb methane. Up to this point, the IPCC had focused
on only carbon dioxide, the most abundant greenhouse gas.
* With time running out for preventing runaway climate
change, the authors said it was worth looking into the benefits
and drawbacks of geoengineering, or large-scale interventions to
shift the climate, such as injecting particles into the
atmosphere to block out solar radiation.
* The report warned the world's nations, including the
wealthy ones, that everyone needed to start preparing for
climate impacts and adapting to a warmer world.
THE ADAPTATION REPORT
* News of Russia's invasion of Ukraine eclipsed the release
in February of a seminal report on how the world should prepare
for a warmer world.
* With climate change already fueling extreme weather
worldwide, the report urged rich and poor countries alike to
adapt now to impacts including more frequent heatwaves, stronger
storms and higher sea levels.
* The report made clear that different regions face
different risks and impacts, and offered localized projections
for what to expect.
* Millions of people face poverty and food insecurity in
coming years, as climate change hits crops and water supplies
and threatens to disrupt trade and labor markets.
* The daunting forecast for the world's poor reignited calls
for a "Loss and Damage" fund through which rich nations would
compensate costs already being incurred by poor countries in
climate-fueled disasters - a key demand by vulnerable countries
going into the COP27 talks in Egypt.
THE MITIGATION REPORT
* It's "now or never," one report co-chair said in releasing
findings that show that only drastic emissions cuts in the next
few decades would keep warming from spiraling out of control.
* The report teased out how various emissions scenarios
would likely translate into future temperature rise.
* Cities are a big part of the emissions problem, it said,
but also a major source of hope and positive solutions.
* The energy transition to renewable sources and
clean-burning fuels is moving too slowly.
* The report went beyond focusing on fossil fuels and
manufacturing to urge strong climate action in agriculture,
where farming methods and better forest protection could help
curb emissions.
* It warned that climate change threatens economic growth,
and for the first time highlighted the need for action at the
individual level, calling on governments to pass policies toward
changing consumer and transportation habits to encourage less
waste and more efficiency.
