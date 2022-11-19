Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

What they are saying at the COP27 climate summit

11/19/2022 | 05:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Negotiators made their final push for a deal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Saturday, trying to bridge divisions over funding relief for climate change disasters and commitments for long-term action.

Here are some quotes:

SAMEH SHOUKRY, COP27 PRESIDENT

"The issue now rests with the will of the parties. It is the parties who must rise to the occasion and take upon themselves the responsibility of finding the areas of convergence."

"The (draft) text does keep the 1.5 alive," he said referring to an aim, enshrined by previous climate summits, to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

FRANS TIMMERMANS, EU CLIMATE POLICY CHIEF

"All (EU) ministers ... are prepared to walk away if we do not have a result that does justice to what the world is waiting for - namely that we do something about this climate crisis. We'd rather have no decision than a bad decision."

EAMON RYAN, IRISH ENVIRONMENT MINISTER

"We have to be fast here now, but not fast towards a bad result. Not fast in terms of accepting something that we then spend years regretting - that every year afterwards we say 'if only we had held the line in Sharm el-Sheikh and got something that really supports the most vulnerable people on our planet'."

CHRIS BOWEN, AUSTRALIAN CLIMATE CHANGE MINISTER

"Australia’s position is clear and strong: there can be no sliding back from Glasgow and the text should be strengthened where possible."

ESPEN BARTH EIDE, NORWAY CLIMATE MINISTER, ON TWITTER

"Concerned about the state of play at #COP27. We still have no certainty that we will be able to reconfirm the 1.5C commitments from Glasgow & establish a credible work programme on mitigation to reflect this existential task. Hard work is underway to save the summit."

SHERRY REHMAN, PAKISTAN CLIMATE MINISTER, ON TWITTER

"Am still there with skeleton team from @ClimateChangePK & @ForeignOfficePk, without much sleep or food, trying with others to land some outcomes that go forward from the last conference, as opposed to reiterating same in different language. We can’t afford inaction." (Reporting by William James, Dominic Evans, Shadia Nasralla Editing by Janet Lawrence and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:17aUK's next National Lottery operator Allwyn acquires Camelot UK
RE
07:16aBrazil's Lula: Fiscal responsibility crucial but must also spend to improve country
RE
07:15aCOP27 climate summit considers new proposal for 'loss and damage' fund
RE
07:13aEU police patrol Kosovo's north after Serb officers quit
RE
07:12aTaiwan's APEC rep met China's Xi, talked chips with Harris
RE
06:37aUpdated draft COP27 climate treaty published by U.N.
RE
06:37aCop27 - draft cover decision text contains partial text on loss…
RE
06:36aCop27: u.n. climate agency publishes draft text on cover decisio…
RE
06:33aU.N. climate agency publishes new proposal on 'loss and damage'
RE
06:33aCop27: draft version of loss and damage text: new funding arrang…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name
2Musk's pay trial asks if Tesla's growth justifies $56 billion compensat..
3Elon Musk Says Trump Poll Getting Around 1 Million Votes/Hour-Tweet
4Russia's Rusal: 2023 sales pick up after LME decision
5Interpol issues arrest warrant for Angola's dos Santos -Lusa news agenc..

HOT NEWS