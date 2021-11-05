What to watch on Day 5 and over weekend at COP26

GLASGOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - After a week of non-stop pledges
https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/new-promises-glasgow-climate-talks-2021-11-02
and announcements, national delegates on Friday will cede the
stage at the U.N. climate conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop
to youth activists and civic groups.
Recognising the impact that campaigners have had on raising
public awareness of climate change, world leaders have praised
the influence of youth activists like Vanessa Nakate of Uganda
and Greta Thunberg of Sweden in the run-up to COP26.
The two are expected to join others in a protest by the
Fridays for Future movement, not far from where activists have
towed a giant iceberg from Greenland to Glasgow's River Clyde.
The day also will feature presentations, panels and
exhibitions by civic groups showcasing how they are helping
vulnerable populations around the world.
With the looming question of whether the Paris Agreement
goal of holding global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius was still
possible, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and UK COP26
President Alok Sharma will sit with civil society leaders to
discuss progress so far and what still needs to be done.
IEA chief Fatih Birol surprised many on Thursday by saying
pledges made so far during COP26 – if all implemented – could
potentially hold warming to 1.8 C https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/net-zero-methane-pledges-push-world-near-paris-climate-goal-iea-2021-11-04.
The comment irked U.N. and other negotiators, who emphasized
that the policies pledged by governments still put the world on
track for 2.7 C of warming.
More protests by climate activists are planned for Saturday,
when the Scottish city will shutter commercial areas. Back at
the conference centre, talks will focus on nature.
Delegates take a break on Sunday, when the conference will
pause before resuming on Monday for its second and final week.
(Reporting by Katy Daigle; Editing by Alexander Smith)